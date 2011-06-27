Used 1997 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I LOVE THESE CARS!! AND SO SHOULD YOU! sidhu_saab , 05/17/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Ive had the privaledge of owning many high end luxury cars. WOW! I am so impressed with the drive of the saab, the incredible roomyness & sporty handling. Best of all I am impressed with the fuel economy. I love the solid feel of the car in comparison to the lightweight tin out there these days.Recently purchased a 97 900s 4cyl auto, after giving back my 09 Acura MDX. Fortunately I am experiencing a Saab before its full bastardization by GM. I would definaltely recommend this car.No mechanical issues yet and my Saab mechanic does not forsee any. Do not be swayed by the horror stories on such sites. Experience this magnificent car for yourself! Report Abuse

Quirky, yet stylish and extremely comfortable. fox_e_wolf , 03/11/2015 S 2dr Hatchback 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 1 year now (bought for $2300 with 134k miles) and it has been one of the nicest experiences I have had. It is not the best on the wallet, considering needed maintenance, but given that I bought a 17 year old car, it is to be expected. I have not had many issues with this car and I can always count on it to start up in the morning. I was warned about Saabs being "money pits". They can be if you take it to the shop, but if you invest in a Haynes manual and some tools, DIY is not so bad. My model is the 2 Door 2.3L N/A 4 Speed Auto. Currently have 143000 and plan to keep going. The vehicle looks stunning. When I see a reflection of it, I can't believe it is mine. Report Abuse

Still going strong at +5 years/82000 mi JMJ , 01/23/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had this car for over 5 years. I now have 82K on the odometer. I still love this car. Very good utility, fun to drive, looks great, very comfortable on long drives. You can get a tonne of stuff in the hatch area. Fold the seats and double your cargo room. Very good seating position, roomy in the front & the back (better than an Audi A4). Passing power is fantastic. Handling is pretty good, but could be a bit better. This is an excellent car for long trips & adverse weather driving (especially winter driving with snow tires). Report Abuse

We Still Love It. J.R. , 07/20/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 1997 was 51% SAAB 49% GM. Bought new and has 293,000. Clutch at 98,000 and 293,000. Water Pump 200,000+. Valve job at 260,000. Front Discs replaced. Pads changed only twice. Hydraulic Valves never need adj! Always kept outdoors and paint is still great. Hatchback works like a pickup truck. Worse design is placement of alternator as it's located on the BOTTOM REAR of the engine. Only my Reseda Saab mechanic can take apart all mechanical necessary to access it from underneath. Just before valve job had head gasket leak that had oil go down and to rear of engine. Ruining NEW BOSCH ALTERNATOR recently put on. Bosch rebuilt is very expensive to obtain and only expert can replace with many hour Report Abuse