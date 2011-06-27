  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1995 Saab 900
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Saab 900 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 900
Overview
See 900 Inventory
See 900 Inventory
See 900 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212019
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/24 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.324.0/432.0 mi.288.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG212019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm185 hp @ 5500 rpm170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear leg roomno36.0 in.36.0 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.182.6 in.182.6 in.
Curb weight2967 lbs.3130 lbs.3130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.28.3 cu.ft.28.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width66.5 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Cirrus White
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Black
  • Imola Red
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Cirrus White
See 900 InventorySee 900 InventorySee 900 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Saab 900 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles