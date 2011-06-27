  1. Home
Used 1993 Saab 900 Sedan Consumer Reviews

The Classic Saab

Pete, 06/22/2005
Purchased this as my first car, 5 years ago, with 95,000 miles. Still runs strong, looks great, drives beautifully. Daily commuter, 80 miles a day, and can still do 100 mph. Great quality vehicle. Repairs are wicked expensive though, so I do most of them myself. The automatic transmission is on it's way out... the costs is going to be so much that I might have to junk the car...sadly. It should last another 2 years though and I'll be glad I had a car as reliable as this classic 900.

The greatest car ever built-under $20k

berknic, 07/15/2004
I purchased this vehicle in 2001 and I have no regrets. It has been a great car and fun to drive. The repairs are expensive, however, most of the things I've replaced in the past few years were original parts. I have 220k miles on the car--it starts and goes each and every day without fail.

Saabs are good cars.

Pmonji, 08/26/2002
The Saab 900's are great cars. Period. The quality is the most noticable feature. This car is sporty and fun to drive with top of the line features for it's time. A great car for the money. Anyone interested in a great used car, this is the one.

