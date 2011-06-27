Used 1993 Saab 900 Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Classic Saab
Purchased this as my first car, 5 years ago, with 95,000 miles. Still runs strong, looks great, drives beautifully. Daily commuter, 80 miles a day, and can still do 100 mph. Great quality vehicle. Repairs are wicked expensive though, so I do most of them myself. The automatic transmission is on it's way out... the costs is going to be so much that I might have to junk the car...sadly. It should last another 2 years though and I'll be glad I had a car as reliable as this classic 900.
The greatest car ever built-under $20k
I purchased this vehicle in 2001 and I have no regrets. It has been a great car and fun to drive. The repairs are expensive, however, most of the things I've replaced in the past few years were original parts. I have 220k miles on the car--it starts and goes each and every day without fail.
Saabs are good cars.
The Saab 900's are great cars. Period. The quality is the most noticable feature. This car is sporty and fun to drive with top of the line features for it's time. A great car for the money. Anyone interested in a great used car, this is the one.
Sponsored cars related to the 900
Related Used 1993 Saab 900 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner