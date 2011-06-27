Used 1993 Saab 900 Sedan Consumer Reviews

The Classic Saab Pete , 06/22/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased this as my first car, 5 years ago, with 95,000 miles. Still runs strong, looks great, drives beautifully. Daily commuter, 80 miles a day, and can still do 100 mph. Great quality vehicle. Repairs are wicked expensive though, so I do most of them myself. The automatic transmission is on it's way out... the costs is going to be so much that I might have to junk the car...sadly. It should last another 2 years though and I'll be glad I had a car as reliable as this classic 900. Report Abuse

The greatest car ever built-under $20k berknic , 07/15/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle in 2001 and I have no regrets. It has been a great car and fun to drive. The repairs are expensive, however, most of the things I've replaced in the past few years were original parts. I have 220k miles on the car--it starts and goes each and every day without fail. Report Abuse