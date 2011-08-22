Used 1993 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 143,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- used
1997 Saab 900 SE56,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,350
- used
1997 Saab 900 SE151,257 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,500
Overall Consumer Rating4.612 Reviews
kittnchow,08/22/2011
Turbo 2dr Convertible
I am head-over-heels for this car. It LOOKS fabulous. They don't call it the Classic for nothing, so European. We turn heads all the time, especially when I open the hood (forwards). The acceleration is sublime and so sexy. It handles curves,mine and the road's. The sound of that engine: from the roar at the start, to the purr of its counterbalanced pistons to the whine of the turbo spooling is all music to me. Made from jets. I'm almost 60 years old and a woman, yet I now lay rubber and do a few donuts from time to time. Life is short.and I LOVE her!