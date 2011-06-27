  1. Home
Used 1993 Saab 900 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 900
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202021
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.324.0/432.0 mi.324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG202021
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm133 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm188 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l2.1 l2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.33.8 ft.33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.184.3 in.184.5 in.
Curb weight2810 lbs.2810 lbs.2950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.21.8 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.99.1 in.99.1 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono57 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Carrera White
