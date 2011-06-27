Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Wasaab
Great over all car! Picked one up for 2,100$ best buy for a car I ever had at this price and even if i bought a more expensive car. Car handles well in the snow has that ump -pick-up-and-go- feel and drive. I got this gem cheap. In 2015 to get 2003 with this reliable didn't think it was possible at the price i bought it. One thing is the radio not married to the car which is a pain i have to go to place with tech equipment to get it working but for 2,100 i can not complain about the radio. Love saab getting a new version in the future.
Good for a passionate car lover.
After driving 3 Saabs, a 2005, 2006 9.3 Turbo, and a 2003 9.5 Aero It is clear that Saabs are cars to be pampered and taken well care of. If you are looking for a reliable car with as little maintenance as possible this is not the car for you. Your better of with a Toyota. You will get what you give with Saab and the car is good for someone who enjoys taking care of cars as a passion and DOES NOT mind putting in an extra dollar to keep their jem running at top quality. For about $4500 the 2003 Areo is about the best sports car you can get for the price and after regular maintenance you can expect quick acceleration, good gas mileage, and an all over all smooth, stylish, and luxurious ride.
Love/Hate Relationship w my Saab
I bought this car thinking it had great gas mileage which was perfect for the kind of job i have. Come to find out two weeks later my new Saab broke down on me on my way to a mini vacation. I've took it back to the selling dealer and they said "there was no problem". Took it from there dealership that same day on my way home it jerked and left me stranded in the middle of the road again! I hate this thing! It probably broke down on my more than 6-7 times before i took it into mechanics who really know foreign cars! Found out it was the fuel pump. I could not believe the dealerships could not find a problem. I guess I'm more upset with them than i am my car. i guess i love/hate this car
Swedish quality - Worth every penny
This is my first Saab, bought it new. Looked at Lexus, Infiniti and Acura, liked the Saab the best. At 65 mph this sports car get 26-28 mpg, 22 in city. Quick acceleration for passing. Car really holds the road in bad rain and snowy weather. Would buy again! Interior is clean and sporty! Large trunk.
Excellent Car
Bought this car from Valley Honda, Naperville a year back for 6500 + 2 year extended warranty... Amazing car, drive, performance, value for money from car. Saab cars are luxury which is affordable when you buy is used... An year has passed and car has only taken minor issues (I maintain it regularly)
Sponsored cars related to the 9-5
Related Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner