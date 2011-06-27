Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Wasaab luthermarcus , 02/16/2015 Arc 3.0t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Great over all car! Picked one up for 2,100$ best buy for a car I ever had at this price and even if i bought a more expensive car. Car handles well in the snow has that ump -pick-up-and-go- feel and drive. I got this gem cheap. In 2015 to get 2003 with this reliable didn't think it was possible at the price i bought it. One thing is the radio not married to the car which is a pain i have to go to place with tech equipment to get it working but for 2,100 i can not complain about the radio. Love saab getting a new version in the future. Report Abuse

Good for a passionate car lover. matt_beckman , 08/26/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful After driving 3 Saabs, a 2005, 2006 9.3 Turbo, and a 2003 9.5 Aero It is clear that Saabs are cars to be pampered and taken well care of. If you are looking for a reliable car with as little maintenance as possible this is not the car for you. Your better of with a Toyota. You will get what you give with Saab and the car is good for someone who enjoys taking care of cars as a passion and DOES NOT mind putting in an extra dollar to keep their jem running at top quality. For about $4500 the 2003 Areo is about the best sports car you can get for the price and after regular maintenance you can expect quick acceleration, good gas mileage, and an all over all smooth, stylish, and luxurious ride.

Love/Hate Relationship w my Saab SAAB??? , 09/01/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car thinking it had great gas mileage which was perfect for the kind of job i have. Come to find out two weeks later my new Saab broke down on me on my way to a mini vacation. I've took it back to the selling dealer and they said "there was no problem". Took it from there dealership that same day on my way home it jerked and left me stranded in the middle of the road again! I hate this thing! It probably broke down on my more than 6-7 times before i took it into mechanics who really know foreign cars! Found out it was the fuel pump. I could not believe the dealerships could not find a problem. I guess I'm more upset with them than i am my car. i guess i love/hate this car

Swedish quality - Worth every penny carb1776 , 10/22/2006 6 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my first Saab, bought it new. Looked at Lexus, Infiniti and Acura, liked the Saab the best. At 65 mph this sports car get 26-28 mpg, 22 in city. Quick acceleration for passing. Car really holds the road in bad rain and snowy weather. Would buy again! Interior is clean and sporty! Large trunk.