Used 2002 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Most reliable

YEO, 10/07/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Despite friend's disbelief that I can buy a GM, I have found the car to be one of the most reliable that I've owned (VW Jetta, Volvo 850, Subaru Legacy). Poor resale value means much better value for money on a used vehicle.

Mixed emotion

bobrunn, 02/22/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I really enjoy driving and looking at my Saab. This is the 3rd Saab I've had and they all have the same characteristics--fun to drive, very many safety features, great versatility, but many mechanical problems. I have 103,000 miles and I've had to replace the brakes twice, replaced the head gasket, bad thermostat, computerized problems that I don't understand.

A Unique Blend of Virtues

Charlie, 08/20/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a great all-around family vehicle, with something for everyone. It's got great interior space, attractive exterior appearance, exciting turbo performance, economical gas mileage, and reasonable mechanical reliability.

OK, but not really happy

bar_ml, 12/31/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this in mint condition last spring. I have put about 20K on it. Driving on the highway is great, especially here in Europe. But, this car is starting to drive me nuts. 1 cup holder, no armrests, waywayway too many buttons for the heater, etc. Give me some dials so I can concentrate on driving and not have to search for a button and almost wreck. They key should be on the steering column. That's where my cell, wallet etc. go. Give me wipers that I can set where I want, not some electronic sensor. Always too fast or too slow for me. Display constantly missing pixels. reverse help never works. Key batteries die very fast. I have had no engine/tranny problems.

beat the crowd

Bonday, 02/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My wife and i have driven the car for the past 3 months and put 5k on the car. Having driven Volvos for the past 16 years, I found the Saab extremely satisfying with its no nonsense interior design, power and functionality. Having driven Maxima's in past, this car is by far the most favarite so far. We hope that it lasts as long as. Prior to purchase, we also test drove extensively Volvo S80 and V70 turbo. Deciding on this Saab was a no brainer

