Used 2001 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews

saab wagon 9-5 se karen , 01/03/2010 23 of 23 people found this review helpful great car-practical and fun to drive-terrific cargo space-on star and phone very helpful.

Great Car but requires lots of repairs jdowen , 08/11/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful It is a very comfortable vehicle that is fun to drive. It is a quiet drive and handles very well. I really enjoy the car when it works correctly. However, it is a very unreliable car. I was stranded on the side of the road twice - at 60K miles and 65K miles in 2003 (only 2 year old vehicle), both times it was a failed Ignition Cassette causing the Catalytic Converter to melt (very expensive parts). It is a common problem, the NHTSA Office of Defects is investigating the problem. If you are looking to purchase one of these vehicles, please search Google for "Saab DI Cassette failure" for more information about this common problem and consider this when making your decision.

Turbo 4 cyl, love it! Italianpony09 , 11/27/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this car to replace my 90' F-150 as a daily driver. Good mpg considering the performance and size of the car. First day my serpentine belt slipped off, dealer had head gasket replaced from before I purchased it and missed that the crank seal was leaking oil too. Alarm batteries are going dead, pulled the fuse to prevent it from going off erratically. A few common problems for 9-5's, but to be expected for a 9 yr old car. Overall I am very pleased with the 9-5, can't wait to be able to purchase a new one. Hope that GM is able to sell Saab back to a Swedish company and not drop the brand altogether, I would be very sad. It's a pretty smart car for a 2001! Gotta love the swede's!

Hope You Have A Fat Bank Account sundawg18 , 05/31/2013 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car used, from the original owner, with 60,000 miles. In the few years I've owned it - and over 30,000 miles later - I've had at least $5,000 worth of work done to it. Around 65,000 it stalled during rush hour. A few years later it started to stall on the freeway - luckily I had enough time to pull off and into a parking lot before it died. The throttle had to be replaced - to the tune of $900, and I've gone through a couple of batteries that all cost over $200. Now I'm facing an oil leak that my mechanic can't seem to find a cap for since Saab isn't making these cars anymore. Correct me if I'm wrong, but this seems like an awful lot of work for a car still under 100,000 miles.