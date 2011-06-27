Used 2009 Saab 9-3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
ok car for the money, very reliable!
Performance: great in snow! turbo lag is very high though Comfort: over roads freshly paved-perfect, anything else-horrid! Value: compared to other cars I have driven/ ridden around in it is not the best, seats are rock hard Fun to Drive: Oh yeah! Interior Design: great the first year it was out, but got old fast Exterior Design: they are like Chevy, they keep almost the same design for a few years, then finally get the idea that people want to see something new Build Quality: the best, except for a tank, I was behind a dump truck hauling logs (one lane road) it dropped a log 6" in diameter, I ran it over, the car suffered no damage Reliability: I can do everything at home (change oil, etc.)
Saab 9-3 excellent car for the money
No one can drive this car and not appreciate the very smooth and adequately powerful turbo engine. Also, one of the safest cars on the road. As for gas mileage, it's consistently been 22 in the city and 29 on the highway, so the 18-23 quoted in the review is odd. Very comfortable to drive. At 26k, it's a steal. A great family car.
Gas Mileage
The editor or writer has it totally wrong on gas mileage. Around town will be 20 - 24 , and highway is 29 - 32. Your listing of 18 - 23 is really not accurate. I think one of the better cars made. Saab never gets a fair shake from the press or internet outlets. Drive one and form your own opinion. Most people that have one, usually buy another.
A well-rounded car
The 2009 9-3 performs well in every category. Excellent handing meaning just the right feedback from steering and feel of the road. The steering wheel is thick with thumb support that adds to the sense of control. A sense of control of the car in every situation - even in snow storms and driving rain. Comfortable seats that are appreciated more on longer driving trips. Easy to reach and understand dashboard - nothing too fancy like most higher end cars. Good views of the road. A safety record unmatched by most cars - check out the insurance loss chart on the IIHS site - Saab is either the safest or the top two or three safest cars on the road. Why? Re-read my comments.
Great Car
Just purchased a new 2009 9-3 Comfort loaded. Xenon, tiptronic, sun roof, bluetooth, heated seats,... Sticker was $38k, paid $22k. I'm amazed by this car! it's fast, fun to drive, comfortable, quiet, and I'm getting 32 MPG on my 100 mile per day commute. If GM does the right thing and sells the brand I WILL buy another one. We've been a Volvo family for years but this Saab blows Volvo away (we've owned 5 Volvo's)
