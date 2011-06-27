Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love my sport combi Bill , 04/04/2016 Aero SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Fuel economy isn't the best but it makes up for that in performance. A real solid drivers car. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

A fine car - overlooked by consumers and reviewers alike carter63 , 02/23/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm 5'9" / 160lbs, btw I owned a '99 SAAB 9-3 for 11 years and replaced w/ this car. Tho a SAAB owner, I wasn't very impressed with the prior 9-3...this one is better. Seats B: Prior 9-3 was an A+ perfect Handling B/A: I love the light steering touch, but the sport suspension is jouncy. Revised new rating with addition of Bilstein HD dampers & 3pt undercarriage brace. Interior A: Old school SAAB charm Exterior A: Outstanding Hauling B+: Good use of space for gear Mileage C: City - 17mpg / Hwy 26.4 (w/500lbs of occupants & luggage: 500mi journey on I5 in California; 60 degree weather, traveling 72mph on cruise) Brakes B: They work, but have GM spongy feel with pulsing ABS at work

great car JBG , 06/09/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great car for the money. Interior sub par materials. However, much better reliability than my 2003 9-3. Min turbo lag, sharp handling, great performance at 30-35 mpg highway. A bargain compared to the Merc, BMW, and Audi. Much nicer design than the Volvo v50

'08 9-3 Aero Sportcombi XWD - Great car! simul8guy , 01/20/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Contrary to some of the criticisms in the Edmunds model review, this car is a great looking performer that's very satisfying to drive. It's amazing how quickly you get to 70 without pushing the go pedal very far. Great ride on the highway, this car is a cruiser! I've been getting doubletakes in this car that I'd never get in most of the other non-descript cookie cutter designs out there. The Sportcombi is very versatile without the typical station wagon look (I think it looks better than the sedan). With the incentives currently available on the '08 model this car should definitely be on your short list.