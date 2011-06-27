  1. Home
Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.9
9 reviews
Love my sport combi

Bill, 04/04/2016
Aero SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Fuel economy isn't the best but it makes up for that in performance. A real solid drivers car.

Performance
Comfort
A fine car - overlooked by consumers and reviewers alike

carter63, 02/23/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I'm 5'9" / 160lbs, btw I owned a '99 SAAB 9-3 for 11 years and replaced w/ this car. Tho a SAAB owner, I wasn't very impressed with the prior 9-3...this one is better. Seats B: Prior 9-3 was an A+ perfect Handling B/A: I love the light steering touch, but the sport suspension is jouncy. Revised new rating with addition of Bilstein HD dampers & 3pt undercarriage brace. Interior A: Old school SAAB charm Exterior A: Outstanding Hauling B+: Good use of space for gear Mileage C: City - 17mpg / Hwy 26.4 (w/500lbs of occupants & luggage: 500mi journey on I5 in California; 60 degree weather, traveling 72mph on cruise) Brakes B: They work, but have GM spongy feel with pulsing ABS at work

great car

JBG, 06/09/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great car for the money. Interior sub par materials. However, much better reliability than my 2003 9-3. Min turbo lag, sharp handling, great performance at 30-35 mpg highway. A bargain compared to the Merc, BMW, and Audi. Much nicer design than the Volvo v50

'08 9-3 Aero Sportcombi XWD - Great car!

simul8guy, 01/20/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Contrary to some of the criticisms in the Edmunds model review, this car is a great looking performer that's very satisfying to drive. It's amazing how quickly you get to 70 without pushing the go pedal very far. Great ride on the highway, this car is a cruiser! I've been getting doubletakes in this car that I'd never get in most of the other non-descript cookie cutter designs out there. The Sportcombi is very versatile without the typical station wagon look (I think it looks better than the sedan). With the incentives currently available on the '08 model this car should definitely be on your short list.

Great car

kilo, 05/07/2010
2.0T SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

30+ mpg, smooth ride, plenty of power, great visibility, loaded with features, zero repairs over 1 year ownsership. Tons of room to haul anything both in car and on top. We drive this car on 17 hr trips to Michigan - seats very comfortable. Don't think a better wagon for the money exists on the market.

