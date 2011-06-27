Used 2007 Saab 9-3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

TheThinking Person's Car SeattleNiceGuy , 09/25/2006 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Great looking, handles super, good gas mileage, lots of cargo space, logical interior layout! The double-section rear area is great for my grocery bags. "Air Bag" plaques seem to be everywhere. The rear door was well thought out. It is light-weight, easy to open, arches back at the top so I don't bang my head. I'm 6'1" and I rejected several others due to a lack of head/shoulder room. The SportCombi has plenty. How about that cooled glove box? Neat! It is a reasonable and rational choice for my lifestyle and I am very glad I selected this car. It looks as good parked at the library as the sports stadium. This is the right automobile for my lifestyle. Report Abuse

Pleasantly Surprised drewtoo88 , 09/15/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2007 9-3 SportCombi 60th anniversary addition in Dec 09 w/34K mi  now have 67k. Issues: two head lamps replaced for $25. Things to be aware of: Oil changes - 2.0t takes (6) quarts of synthetic oil only, so $100 every 6.5K miles will add up and it only takes premium gas. Gas mileage - City 21, Highway 27 = average around 23. Full tune up at 60K = $700 (dealer $1k).

Sometimes I don't get Edmunds racebannon1 , 04/20/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Listed con in Edmunds review: Suspension should be stiffer on Aero models, ride can be choppy over bumps... So you want a stiffer suspension so that you can complain about the ride being choppy over bumps? Okay, got it. My review: I've owned this car for a few years & feel if ever there was a time to write a review it's now. If I have but one complaint it is that the interior, while is nice overall, has components of it that just feel cheap. Acceleration, gas mileage & the quality of this vehicle make it a steal as a used car. Cargo room is awesome and the ease to fold down the rear seats is super handy.

My First Saab and First Wagon drewtoo88 , 06/20/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Really like the looks of the 60th anniversary edition with the 17 rims. Black on black with the rear wing and front fog light. I get 23-24 at best. Highway you will get 27-28. Driving impressions: Stiff in the corners can be tedious on rough roads, lots of tire noise. Given this, it handles very well and passes like my VW GTI did. Corning is a blast with the manual mode. Inside impressions: Seats are really well done. The cargo area of the wagon is astonishingly roomy. Controls are nicely done and easy to operate. Back seat fit IS tight. The fit and finish are good, but a little cheap with some of the plastics. Over all though, it feels nice to sit in and look out of.