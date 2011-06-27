Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Very satisfying drive.
The 9-3 convertible is a total package that comes together for a very satisfying ride. If you look at any one detail of the car it may or may not be best in class, but when combined it just makes you smile. It gives a solid, tight, controlled ride, a little busy on bad pavement. You're very connected to the road. Acceleration from a dead stop is nothing special, but when you're on the road the passing power is impressive! Very comfortable seats. The automatic top opens/closes in 20 secs, even if you're driving (slowly). The stereo isn't strong, but its notes & sounds are very precise (don't confuse bass boost with good music). There's a reason this is Saab's most popular car.
9.3 convertible.....I'm not getting rid of it
I have owned a saab for over 20 years and find them to be the highest quality car. While Saab has had it's many challenges over the years it has always produce a solid performer with above average reliability. Unfortunately the markets tends to go with the brands with the biggest budget to impress you with the image of it's brand. Saab has done a outstanding job mixing form with function. Everyone who has enjoyed the ride in my car are always impressed with the quality and find themselves asking why they never considered on. Saabs brand deserves leadership that can carry it's unique niche and continue it's quality builds to attract more owners looking for something that just works well.
Better than expected
I purchased this car used with 45,000 miles on it and 6 mos. left on the factory warranty. The car has been great, looks and runs like a brand new car with no problems. It was a one owner car that I purchased from the original selling dealer.
a huge step forward
I had a 2001 9-3 SE. everything wrong with that car (and there was a lot) has been fixed. Night and day. A rare example of Detroit actually improving on a European car. As a devoted Audi fan, I selected the 9-3 over the A4 Cabriolet and haven't regretted it for a minute. Kudos to GM.
Very satisfying car
This is a really nice car to drive. It's responsive, controlled and quick. From a dead stop the acceleration is normal but it has great passing power - which is really what you need. It accelerates from 40 to 65 (or more, if you dare) in a heartbeat! The ride is stiff (Aero) but very tight. It's very comfortable (Aero seats) and the power convertible top works great. No noticeable decrease in headroom. Still has trunk room with the top down. Stereo is good - sound is very true to actual.
