Used 2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen Consumer Reviews
Swedish Sleeper...a future classic
They don't build cars like the Viggen anymore. This car is an animal, pure and simple. But, with 5-door configuration, I can take my family and plenty of belongings (in the huge hatch) anywhere in comfort and safety. This is a very limited production car. With the right modifications, they can be made into not just fast - but also excellent handling vehicles. As long as you stay on top of maintenance these cars are fun and reliable transportation. The acceleration on this car will shock those who don't know what this car is. This is the fastest car SAAB ever produced, and remains so to this day (Oct 2011). Still, I get 31 mpg on the highway and about 20 in the city. Love it!
Fun to drive no fun on your wallet
Owning my Viggen was like being addicted to a drug. You know it's bad but you cant get rid of it. It was the most fun to drive car I ever owned. I've had an older Porsche and many BMW's but the Saab blew them away when it came to fun. I had to replace the engine at 120,000km ($8000repair bill) then a piston went 5 months later. My dad had a 9-5 at the same time and had nothing but trouble also. Stay away from these car's GM ruined them. If you want a Saab look for a pre 1991 model that's when they were reliable. On a positive my Viggen got AMAZING fuel economy for a turbo car. I once got 1012 km on one tank of gas on a road trip.
I love this car !!!
This care is great! I'd very much like to upgrade to a Viggen when my lease is up on this car. For those of you who like Saab's - this is the car for you.
The best choice
Bought used because I can't afford new. Drove all the competitors; BMW 330, Lexus IS, Volvo C-70, Mercedes. This car is for the driver who does not stay in the status quo lane. The Viggen's handling is great. Front wheel drive takes some getting used to. Torque steer? Educate yourself about what torque steer really is. This car doesn't suffer from it. There's a little turbo lag but when you finally adjust to the clutch it's minor. I love the quirkiness of the Saab. Allows me to break out of the norm (and blow away the Beamers).
Excellent Car!
Excellent car for the person who loves performance (to include high speed autobahn style driving) but also hates to hear their adult friends groan at being stuck in the back during a road trip. This car has great interior room and more trunk space than BMW. The engine is extreemly strong although if you're looking for a stoplight racer - get a Mustang. If your looking for a car that makes tight curves and highway miles a blast - this is it.
