Used 2000 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews

Swedish Sleeper...a future classic m11171 , 10/02/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful They don't build cars like the Viggen anymore. This car is an animal, pure and simple. But, with 5-door configuration, I can take my family and plenty of belongings (in the huge hatch) anywhere in comfort and safety. This is a very limited production car. With the right modifications, they can be made into not just fast - but also excellent handling vehicles. As long as you stay on top of maintenance these cars are fun and reliable transportation. The acceleration on this car will shock those who don't know what this car is. This is the fastest car SAAB ever produced, and remains so to this day (Oct 2011). Still, I get 31 mpg on the highway and about 20 in the city. Love it! Report Abuse

GREAT used car - would have never bought it new rurahrah , 01/05/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car sight unseen in Sep 2010 from a dealer (found it on Autotrader). The car had 86k miles on it and the Carfax showed it had been properly maintained. I paid $5,900, which included shipping, taxes, etc. Cheap! Prior car was a 1999 Saab 9-3 SE hatchback so I already was familiar with its quirks. I have only put about 2k miles on it so far but must say that so far it is the BEST car I have ever owned. FUN! Report Abuse

fast/dependable/flexible djdozer , 12/11/2002 9 of 10 people found this review helpful perfect in every way,except for the bumpers.. if you live in the city,, people of course bump in to them, and scratch them and they quickly look like s///t even if the rest of the car is perfect.. a design flaw in my opinion.. but otherwise.. great job. Standard radio/speakers// also kind of suck. Report Abuse

Regrets, my last Saab Egmontgirl , 06/13/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my second Saab and regretfully my last. The first (1995 conv) had massive battery/electrical/conv. problems and this one needed a new engine. This model has a newly found defect that Saab calls "engine sludge." They are covering this problem under the warranty but beware it decreases performance until you take it in or until it strands you on the highway. I have finally decided that it doesn't make sense for me to pay the upgrade for a performance vehicle when the performance deteriorates. Alas, it is all under warranty but the fact that it needed a new engine is going to really hurt my resale value. I've loved these cars eventhough they proved to not be worth the luxury pricetag. Report Abuse