Used 2000 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews
Swedish Sleeper...a future classic
They don't build cars like the Viggen anymore. This car is an animal, pure and simple. But, with 5-door configuration, I can take my family and plenty of belongings (in the huge hatch) anywhere in comfort and safety. This is a very limited production car. With the right modifications, they can be made into not just fast - but also excellent handling vehicles. As long as you stay on top of maintenance these cars are fun and reliable transportation. The acceleration on this car will shock those who don't know what this car is. This is the fastest car SAAB ever produced, and remains so to this day (Oct 2011). Still, I get 31 mpg on the highway and about 20 in the city. Love it!
GREAT used car - would have never bought it new
I bought this car sight unseen in Sep 2010 from a dealer (found it on Autotrader). The car had 86k miles on it and the Carfax showed it had been properly maintained. I paid $5,900, which included shipping, taxes, etc. Cheap! Prior car was a 1999 Saab 9-3 SE hatchback so I already was familiar with its quirks. I have only put about 2k miles on it so far but must say that so far it is the BEST car I have ever owned. FUN!
fast/dependable/flexible
perfect in every way,except for the bumpers.. if you live in the city,, people of course bump in to them, and scratch them and they quickly look like s///t even if the rest of the car is perfect.. a design flaw in my opinion.. but otherwise.. great job. Standard radio/speakers// also kind of suck.
Regrets, my last Saab
This is my second Saab and regretfully my last. The first (1995 conv) had massive battery/electrical/conv. problems and this one needed a new engine. This model has a newly found defect that Saab calls "engine sludge." They are covering this problem under the warranty but beware it decreases performance until you take it in or until it strands you on the highway. I have finally decided that it doesn't make sense for me to pay the upgrade for a performance vehicle when the performance deteriorates. Alas, it is all under warranty but the fact that it needed a new engine is going to really hurt my resale value. I've loved these cars eventhough they proved to not be worth the luxury pricetag.
Don't even think about it
I have owned my 2000 SE Turbo SAAB for a little over 1 yr. Over this year I have put over $3000 into it. After purchasing it the di-cassette went out, costing $700. I have had numerous oil pumps and hoses replaced each time to the shop it is $300. Then my AC compressor went out, causing the Reciever/Dryer to go out. This is $1500 to fix. Had the car back for 15 minutes and the serpentine belt went out. Over all the car has been in the shop 5 times in a year. I will be selling the car as soon as I get it out of the shop. It gets better....the part I need (receiever/dryer) is on national back order for 6 months. RED FLAG.
