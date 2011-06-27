  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Park Ward
  4. Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward Review

Pros & Cons

  • Instant conferment of old-world-aristocrat status, luxurious cabin with generous legroom for all passengers.
  • The price of British pedigree, dreadful fuel economy.
Other years
2002
2001
Rolls-Royce Park Ward for Sale
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$32,428 - $67,414
Used Park Ward for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Personalized luxury, the comforts of a British touring saloon, the prestige of driving it in the colonies -- these can be yours for 260 large.

Vehicle overview

Rolls-Royce hailed its Silver Seraph as "the most technically advanced and refined machine ever made by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars." But some of us need a bit more room to stretch out while touring the countryside, and so the company introduced an extended-wheelbase version called the Park Ward. Engineers strove to preserve the Silver Seraph's flowing lines while increasing legroom for rear passengers and providing "more elegant access to and egress from the motor car both front and rear."

A 5.4-liter V12 powerplant conveying 322 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque at 3,900 rpm is charged with hauling around this 5,400-pound rear-drive sedan, and it does a fine job at it - zero-to-60 mph acceleration runs are procured in 7.3 seconds, and it only requires 2.4 seconds to go from 30-50 mph. You'll be a favorite of the local gas station, as the Titan-sized automobile (whose exterior dimensions exceed those of the Chevrolet Suburban) quaffs a gallon of premium fuel for every 14 miles traveled. A five-speed automatic is standard.

Besides its front and rear double-wishbone suspension, the Park Ward has a computer-controlled adaptive hydraulic damping system to keep its portly body from wallowing too much around corners. To better manage the weight of passengers and luggage, the saloon includes automatic ride height control with load compensation and headlamp leveling.

The Park Ward comes in one lavishly appointed trim level. Standard with your Rolls are four-channel electronic ABS and a traction and stability control system, which reduces engine torque and applies the brakes to the misbehaving rear wheel. You'll also kindly note power adjustable front and rear chairs (the Park Ward seats four), an automatic climate control system with front and rear temperature control and various protective filters, navigation system, park distance control system, six-disc CD changer with remote control for operation by rear passengers and picnic tables in the front seatbacks.

To ensure the authenticity and originality of each and every Park Ward, you can choose from any one of numerous configurations for your coach. Rolls-Royce offers 27 exterior colors and an extensive selection of the finest wood, leather and lamb's wool carpeting for the interior. Of course, the company is also happy to oblige any requests for special colors. Every Park Ward is hand-built to exacting specifications; the exterior paint job alone may require up to 10 hours of polishing -- by hand, of course -- to bring out the requisite mirror finish.

Few ultra-luxury sedans -- or rather, saloons -- can accommodate four people so comfortably as the Park Ward. What's the price of comfort? Only you can decide.

2002 Highlights

The Silver Seraph-based Park Ward is unchanged for 2002. Note that 2002 is the last year of production at the distinguished Crewe, England, plant. BMW will take possession of the Rolls-Royce name in 2003, and production will shift to a new facility in Goodwood.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rolls vs. Benyley
Timothy_H,05/27/2003
This is a better bet than any Bently, Bimmer or MBZ or any othe car on the planet. This is much nicer and more comfortable that my old Azure or my Ferrari 360 moddena. If you have the money buy nothing but the best the Rolls Royce.
See all 1 reviews of the 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward features & specs
More about the 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward

Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward Overview

The Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward is offered in the following submodels: Park Ward Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Wards are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward.

Can't find a used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Wards you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Rolls-Royce Park Ward for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,758.

Find a used Rolls-Royce for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,546.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce Park Ward for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,022.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,768.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials
Check out Rolls-Royce Park Ward lease specials

Related Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles