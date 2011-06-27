Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See Dawn Inventory
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Torque
|575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Driver's Assistance System Three
|yes
|Driver's Assistance System One
|yes
|Dawn Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Contrast Interior Environment
|yes
|Bespoke Interior Environment
|yes
|Front Massage Seats
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight - Bespoke Commission
|yes
|Instrument Panel Upper Additional Top Stitch
|yes
|Stainless Steel Pinstripes
|yes
|Treadplates- "DAWN"
|yes
|Bespoke Order Treadplates
|yes
|Extended Canadel Veneer to Fascia
|yes
|Colored Steering Wheel
|yes
|Veneer Deck
|yes
|Wooden Boot Floor
|yes
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight - RRMC
|yes
|VIN Plate
|yes
|Signature Interior Environment
|yes
|SoE Inlays to Monitor Lid
|yes
|CC Parasols w/Hooks
|yes
|RR Inlays to Monitor Lid
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight - Personalized
|yes
|Personalized Name Inlay- Passenger Panel
|yes
|Bespoke Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Seat Piping- Center Only
|yes
|Full Canadel Panelling
|yes
|Personalized Logo to Passenger Panel
|yes
|SoE Door Onlays
|yes
|Solid Silver RR Monogram
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Front Ventilated Seats
|yes
|Consort/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Seat Piping- Outer Only
|yes
|Lambswool Floormats
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Bespoke 1300W Audio
|yes
|Gold Plated Pinstripes
|yes
|Canadel Panelling Including Rear Deck
|yes
|Leather Floormats
|yes
|Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Navy/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Door Piping
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight - Hand Built in GWD
|yes
|Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lid
|yes
|Color Keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|Teak Deck
|yes
|Canadel Panelling to Doors
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight - DAWN
|yes
|Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|RR Monogram to All Headrests
|yes
|Horizon Interior Environment
|yes
|Treadplates- "Rolls-Royce, Goodwood"
|yes
|Atmospheric Interior Environment
|yes
|Color-Keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|Combined Seat Piping and Stitching
|yes
|Dawn Commissioned Collection Bespoke Clock
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Umbrellas
|yes
|Accent Interior Environment
|yes
|Personalized Treadplates
|yes
|Personalized Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Body Colored Wheel Centers
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheels
|yes
|Comfort Entry System
|yes
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Painted Wheels
|yes
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheels
|yes
|Coachline
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheels
|yes
|Coachline w/Personalized Motif
|yes
|Uplit Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Height
|59.1 in.
|Wheel base
|122.5 in.
|Length
|208.1 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Curb weight
|5644 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|R20 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Dawn
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$341,125
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic