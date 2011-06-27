Used 2018 Ram Promaster City Minivan Consumer Reviews
Very underwhelming after 2000 miles
I was looking for a simple small cargo van and after driving the Promaster City, Ford Transit Connect, and small Nissan van, I chose the Ram. I have to say that after 2000 miles of driving it, I am distinctly not impressed. The transmission seems VERY clunky especially at low speeds. With very light acceleration, at very low speeds, it often seems to almost "sputter" as thought it's about to stall. For a truck designed for CITY driving, awkward engine performance at LOW speeds is a ridiculous flaw. Motortrend said it has smooth transmission, but I beg to differ. It feels like it shifts 11 times when accelerating from 0 to 45 from a stop. really awkward and jerky. It really NEVER seems like it's in the correct gear, and I am constantly overriding the automatic transmission downshifting as a rule. It has a very rough idle when in gear and stopped. I actually took it back to the dealer in the first week because it seemed broken, but they said that's the way it runs. To me, it shakes worse than my 2003 Subaru Forester, a 16 year old car with issues of its own. Putting it in neutral smooths out the idle but it is still worse than you'd expect in any vehicle in 2018. Cargo space is good and exactly what I need, but it does seem a bit cheaply made. The box seems pretty flimsy when you close any door. Much has been made of the awkward driving position, and I notice it, but it doesn't really bother me. I can adjust to it. Air conditioner works well as does defroster. Haven't really used the heat yet. Rubber gasket on rear door peeled off when pulling something out through the back. I got it back on, but I think that's a bad design. Side doors work well. The little "storage" details are all pretty lousy. But that's no big deal to me. Could EASILY be more ergonomic and usable with really minimal thought and work. The rear brakes are crazy noisy, when it's empty especially. It sounds like they have no pads in the rear and are "scraping" on something rather than slowing the wheels. I thought it might "break in" but did not. If I hadn't had the same issue in the one I test drove, I'd think something was wrong. All in all, the flaws are workable EXCEPT for the transmission/engine performance. It's really annoying and makes the vehicle NO FUN to drive. in 2018, everything should be fun to drive.
Underwhelming for business use
I've owned this van for 4 months and 8000 miles. My vehicle is set up for cargo use with a partition between the front passengers and rear cargo. This van is to narrow. You are literally shoulder to shoulder with your passenger. At first look the van appears to have ample storage but the storage shelf above the passengers is shallow and useless. The door pockets are big enough but between the seats is a small cup holder and 2 outlets (that died on me recently). Anybody taller than 6ft will have a difficult time finding a comfortable driving position. The engine is strong enough but very loud under moderate acceleration. Fuel economy has not been great. The entertainment system is fine and the back up camera is nice. Just recently the engine has had rough idle upon a cold start which is concerning. Overall I do not recommend this vehicle as I have serious concerns about the reliability.
Very poor interior/exterior design
Things I don't like: van is too narrow. gear shift & emergency break situated between driver & passenger, one very small cup holder, very useless indented places to put stuff, almost inaccessible over head shelf, controls for lights etc. in weird places; turn on/off high beams and turn signals come on, wipers only have 3 speeds, poor visibility, and over all construction VERY poor quality- very light & tinny. This is after a week of owning this vehicle. I bought it for the cargo area for farm and art show use, and also needed to be able to carry passengers occasionally. This was the best of the Ford, Chevy/Nissan etc. from what I could find locally.
Reliable
Agree with points made previous 3 reviews. I'm in service industry and it has been flawless for first year/25k miles. The manual shift mode-very smooth - is a must to avoid the "clunky" performance. The transmission seeks the higher gears too quickly/stays in them too long. I have found the gear that gives you 2000 RPM is the one you want to be in.....5th gear as high as needed driving up to 40mph...even highway driving at 70mph 7th gear ( out of 9 gears ) performs best.My seats are manual but still very comfortable.Plenty of cargo room - doing away with cage gives plenty of room in front cab for one person/extends leg room.
