Used 2016 Ram 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.31.0 gal.32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm383 hp @ 5600 rpm383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle53.2 ft.47.5 ft.53.2 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyesnono
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyesyesyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyesnono
Smoker's Groupyesyesyes
Cold Weather Groupyesyesyes
Luxury Groupyesyesno
SLT Quick Order Package 28Gyesnono
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyesnono
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyesnono
Black Appearance Groupnoyesno
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2FZnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Znoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2EZnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 28Znoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Znoyesno
Sport Appearance Groupnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 22Hnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2EHnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 26Hnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2FHnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 28Hnonoyes
Convenience Groupnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
memory card slotnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Air conditioningyesyesno
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyesyesno
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyesyesno
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyesyesno
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryesyesyes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyesyesyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyesyesno
Power Adjustable Pedalsyesyesno
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyesyesyes
Uconnect 8.4Ayesyesno
Uconnect 8.4 NAVnoyesyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsnonoyes
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memorynonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
reclining rear seatsnonoyes
folding center armrestnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyesnoyes
Clearance Lampsyesyesyes
17" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyesyesyes
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Stepsyesyesyes
Pickup Box Deleteyesyesno
Spray In Bedlineryesyesyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayesyesyes
Fog Lampsyesnoyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyesyesyes
Power Sunroofyesyesyes
Rear Window Defrosteryesyesyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyesyesyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyesyesno
LED Bed Lightingyesnoyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnoyesyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemnoyesno
Chrome Bodyside Moldingnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Angle of departure23.7 degrees24.8 degrees23.7 degrees
Length259.3 in.237.3 in.259.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity29280 lbs.17480 lbs.29240 lbs.
Curb weight6588 lbs.6458 lbs.6588 lbs.
Gross weight11000 lbs.10500 lbs.11000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.7.3 in.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees20.9 degrees21.0 degrees
Height78.2 in.78.4 in.78.2 in.
Maximum payload4440 lbs.4042 lbs.4410 lbs.
Wheel base168.9 in.148.9 in.168.9 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Red
  • Agriculture Red
  • Bright Green
  • Yellow
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Construction Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Hills Green
  • Holland Blue
  • Light Cream
  • Light Green
  • Power Tan
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Omaha Orange
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Tree Green
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Red
  • Agriculture Red
  • Bright Green
  • Yellow
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Construction Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Hills Green
  • Holland Blue
  • Light Cream
  • Light Green
  • Power Tan
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Omaha Orange
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Tree Green
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Pearl White
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
chrome-clad wheel coversyesnono
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,205
Starting MSRP
$42,485
Starting MSRP
$47,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.


