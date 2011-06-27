  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 2500
  4. 2020 Ram 2500
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ram 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,350
See 2500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$52,350
See 2500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$45,250
See 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
part time 4WDyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram 2500
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l6.4 l6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm410 hp @ 5600 rpm410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesnoyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
3 front headrestsnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Snow Chief Groupyesyesyes
Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Groupyesnono
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyesyesyes
Quick Order Package 2ZAyesnono
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyesyesyes
Off Road Packageyesyesyes
Protection Groupyesyesyes
Safety Groupyesyesyes
Power Wagon Packageyesnono
Cold Weather Groupyesyesyes
Quick Order Package 2HAyesnono
Bed Utility Groupyesyesyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyesyesno
Towing Technology Groupyesyesyes
Body Color Bumper Groupnoyesno
Quick Order Package 2HHnoyesno
Night Editionnoyesyes
Laramie Level 1 Equipment Groupnoyesno
Laramie Level 2 Equipment Groupnoyesno
Quick Order Package 2ZHnoyesno
Sport Appearance Packagenoyesyes
Tech Packagenonoyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupnonoyes
Level 2 Equipment Groupnonoyes
Quick Order Package 2ZZnonoyes
Premium Lighting Groupnonoyes
RamBox Utility Groupnonoyes
Quick Order Package 2HZnonoyes
Level 1 Equipment Groupnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Alpine premium brand speakersnoyesno
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
9 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Illuminated passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Ram Telematicsyesyesyes
2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Adjust (Fleet)yesnono
Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Displayyesnoyes
115V Auxiliary Front Power Outletyesnoyes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyesyesyes
Ram Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyesyesyes
Delete Carpetyesnono
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyesyesyes
Ram Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyesyesyes
Underground Calibration (Fleet)yesnono
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat (Fleet)yesnono
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Uconnect 12.0" w/Navigationnoyesyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displaynoyesyes
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat (Fleet)nonoyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofernonoyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringnonoyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsnonoyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Front head room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
vinylyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.7 in.62.7 in.62.7 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
reclining rear seatsnoyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
folding center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyesyesyes
Delete Pickup Boxyesnoyes
Clearance Lampsyesyesyes
Black Tubular Side Steps (Fleet)yesnono
Spray In Bedlineryesyesyes
Fog Lamps (Fleet)yesnono
Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)yesyesyes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersyesnoyes
18" x 8.0" Steel Wheelsyesnono
Power Adjustable Heated Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyesnono
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyesyesyes
Decal Deleteyesyesyes
Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyesyesyes
Trailer Camera Wiringyesyesyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyesnoyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyesyesyes
Rear Window Defrosteryesnoyes
LED Bed Lightingyesyesyes
Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyesyesyes
20" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsnoyesyes
Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsnoyesyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Cameranoyesyes
Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsnoyesyes
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detectionnoyesno
Power Deployable Running Boardsnoyesno
Power Sunroofnoyesyes
Fog Lampsnonoyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Angle of departure25.8 degrees25.8 degrees25.8 degrees
Length238.8 in.238.8 in.238.8 in.
Ground clearance13.1 in.13.1 in.13.1 in.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees22.9 degrees22.9 degrees
Height80.2 in.80.2 in.80.2 in.
Wheel base149.0 in.149.0 in.149.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Exterior Colors
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Utility Orange
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Pearl White/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Utility Orange
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
  • Black (Fleet), cloth
  • Mountain Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
LT245/70R17 tiresyesnono
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
LT275/70R18 tiresnoyesyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
chrome-clad wheel coversnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,350
Starting MSRP
$52,350
Starting MSRP
$45,250
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 2500 InventorySee 2500 InventorySee 2500 Inventory

Related 2020 Ram 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars