2020 Ram 2500 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Torque
|429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.4 l
|6.4 l
|6.4 l
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|3 front headrests
|no
|yes
|no
|LED headlamp
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Snow Chief Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Group
|yes
|no
|no
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2ZA
|yes
|no
|no
|Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Off Road Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Protection Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Safety Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Wagon Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Cold Weather Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2HA
|yes
|no
|no
|Bed Utility Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Appearance Group
|yes
|yes
|no
|Towing Technology Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Color Bumper Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 2HH
|no
|yes
|no
|Night Edition
|no
|yes
|yes
|Laramie Level 1 Equipment Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 2ZH
|no
|yes
|no
|Sport Appearance Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|Tech Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Heated Seats and Wheel Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Level 2 Equipment Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2ZZ
|no
|no
|yes
|Premium Lighting Group
|no
|no
|yes
|RamBox Utility Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2HZ
|no
|no
|yes
|Level 1 Equipment Group
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|no
|heated steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Illuminated passenger vanity mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Ram Telematics
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Adjust (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|no
|Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display
|yes
|no
|yes
|115V Auxiliary Front Power Outlet
|yes
|no
|yes
|Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ram Telematics 3-Year Subscription
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Delete Carpet
|yes
|no
|no
|Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ram Telematics 5-Year Subscription
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Underground Calibration (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|no
|Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|no
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Uconnect 12.0" w/Navigation
|no
|yes
|yes
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|no
|yes
|yes
|HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
|no
|no
|yes
|Black Vinyl Floor Covering
|no
|no
|yes
|Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.7 in.
|62.7 in.
|62.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|no
|folding center armrest
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Delete Pickup Box
|yes
|no
|yes
|Clearance Lamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Tubular Side Steps (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|no
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fog Lamps (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|no
|Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Wheelhouse Liners
|yes
|no
|yes
|18" x 8.0" Steel Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Power Adjustable Heated Black Trailer Tow Mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Decal Delete
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Trailer Camera Wiring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Add Full Size Spare Tire
|yes
|no
|yes
|LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|no
|yes
|LED Bed Lighting
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Inserts
|no
|yes
|yes
|Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera
|no
|yes
|yes
|Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Steps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Deployable Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Sunroof
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fog Lamps
|no
|no
|yes
|18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Angle of departure
|25.8 degrees
|25.8 degrees
|25.8 degrees
|Length
|238.8 in.
|238.8 in.
|238.8 in.
|Ground clearance
|13.1 in.
|13.1 in.
|13.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|22.9 degrees
|22.9 degrees
|22.9 degrees
|Height
|80.2 in.
|80.2 in.
|80.2 in.
|Wheel base
|149.0 in.
|149.0 in.
|149.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|LT245/70R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,350
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
