2020 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck/Over priced

Somewhat happy Ram owner, 05/06/2020
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
If you are looking for a work horse of a truck, look no further than the Ram 2500. I don't believe these trucks are worth what they are charging but as a tradesman I have no choice.

Very Comfortable ride

Pejay, 05/17/2020
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

We drove most trims yesterday including the Big Horn 3500 and 2500 Laramie. I may not be a truck guru but me and my husband have had a few. The Laramie 2500 short bed won hands down. All the bells and whistles, wow even heated and cooling seats. These seats have the comfort of a recliner. My husband was extremely impressed by a bunch of stuff I don't understand. He is a life long Dodge truck owner. Win win all round. Take this for a test drive. You will fall in love like we did.

