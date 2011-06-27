2020 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$37,450
Save as much as $5,407
Great Truck/Over priced
Somewhat happy Ram owner, 05/06/2020
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful
If you are looking for a work horse of a truck, look no further than the Ram 2500. I don't believe these trucks are worth what they are charging but as a tradesman I have no choice.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very Comfortable ride
Pejay, 05/17/2020
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 10 people found this review helpful
We drove most trims yesterday including the Big Horn 3500 and 2500 Laramie. I may not be a truck guru but me and my husband have had a few. The Laramie 2500 short bed won hands down. All the bells and whistles, wow even heated and cooling seats. These seats have the comfort of a recliner. My husband was extremely impressed by a bunch of stuff I don't understand. He is a life long Dodge truck owner. Win win all round. Take this for a test drive. You will fall in love like we did.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the 2500
Related 2020 Ram 2500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020