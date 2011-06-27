Used 2015 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

The power of the Hemi cannot be beat! The transmission over the first 5000 miles is iffy. The ride quality is better than my 2011 Ram, yet the noise inside the cab is worse. The quality of the interior materials is worse than previous years, as is the function of the radio system. It never ceases to amaze me how the price goes up year after year, even with the obvious cost cutting done by FCA! 2 years down the road more stuff breaks. I pulled the rear slider closed and the handle came off. Time will tell as the truck loses value! 2 years down the road yet another FCA recall and no fix! Happened with the steering issue on my 2011, now airbag on my 2015. May be time to rethink the Ram brand!

Craig , 11/11/2015 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

I purchased this truck new. it has had repeated recalls. the motor started knocking and was taken to the dealer at 15800 miles. The Gas mileage is horrible average 8-10 MPG. The tires are worn out. I have owned several Ram trucks and will never buy one again. I am selling/trading mine as soon as the dealer replaces the motor. After the repair due to the low resale value I have been unable to sell the truck. My truck now has around 29000 miles. I am less satisfied than I was. I do NOT recommend this vehicle. I now have a small older truck i drive, and only use this one when i have to. I DO NOT RECOMENT THIS. Update at 31000 miles the transmission had to be replaced. Warranty covered everything.i now get slightly better fuel mileage. The truck has been painfully to own. I use the truck as little as possible. It has been a huge dissapointment. Update I went into the dealer to trade the truck in they offered me a ridiculously low price based on its history so because the truck had all these problems I don't have a clean vehicle Report I have a list of repairs it works okay now I still hate the radio and how it functions it is very annoying but I'm stuck with the truck until I'm willing to take a very low price to trade it in