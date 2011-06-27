  1. Home
Used 2014 Ram 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
on demand 4WDyesnono
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
part time 4WDnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm383 hp @ 5600 rpm383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.43.9 ft.43.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyesyesyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyesyesyes
Protection Groupyesyesyes
Tradesman Power Wagon Quick Order Package 22Byesnono
Popular Equipment Groupyesnono
Tradesman Quick Order Package 26Ayesnono
Cold Weather Groupyesyesyes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 22Ayesnono
Smoker's Groupyesyesyes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 2FAyesnono
Tradesman Quick Order Package 2EAyesnono
Chrome Appearance Groupyesnono
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGnoyesno
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2FYnoyesno
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 26Tnoyesno
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 22Tnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2FZnoyesno
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gnoyesno
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 2FTnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Znoyesno
Comfort Groupnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Znoyesno
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2EYnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2EZnoyesno
Luxury Groupnoyesno
Lone Star Quick Order Package 22Ynoyesno
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gnoyesno
Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Ynoyesno
Black Appearance Group (Late Availability)noyesyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 2ETnoyesno
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGnoyesno
Laramie Quick Order Package 22Hnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 26Hnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2EHnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2FHnonoyes
Convenience Groupnonoyes
Laramie Power Wagon Quick Order Package 22Jnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
memory card slotnonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Air conditioningyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesno
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobnoyesyes
leather trim on center consolenonoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryesyesyes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyesyesyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seatyesnono
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetoothyesnono
Delete Carpetyesnono
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyesyesno
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesno
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access/Navigationnoyesyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofernoyesno
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatnoyesno
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/Bluetooth/Accessnoyesno
Power Adjustable Pedalsnoyesno
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memorynonoyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
vinylyesnono
clothnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestnonoyes
reclining rear seatsnonoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Clearance Lampsyesyesyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyesyesyes
Pickup Box Deleteyesyesno
Spray In Bedlineryesyesyes
Power Wagon Badging Deleteyesnono
18" x 8.0" Steel Wheelsyesnono
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyesyesyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyesyesyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyesyesno
Add Full Size Spare Tireyesyesno
Rear Window Defrosteryesyesyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyesyesyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnoyesyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Cameranoyesyes
Fog Lampsnoyesno
Chrome Bodyside Moldingnoyesyes
Monotone Outdoorsmannoyesno
Power Sunroofnoyesyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors with Memorynonoyes
Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrorsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Front track68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Curb weight6632 lbs.6767 lbs.6788 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.9000 lbs.9000 lbs.
Angle of approach21.8 degrees21.8 degrees21.8 degrees
Maximum payload2370 lbs.2230 lbs.2210 lbs.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees22.3 degrees22.3 degrees
Length237.4 in.237.4 in.237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity11200 lbs.11060 lbs.11040 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.7.1 in.7.1 in.
Height77.7 in.77.7 in.77.7 in.
Wheel base148.9 in.148.9 in.148.9 in.
Rear track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Green
  • Black Clear Coat
  • National Safety Yellow
  • Holland Blue
  • Omaha Orange
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Light Cream
  • Light Green
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Hills Green
  • Construction Yellow
  • Agriculture Red
  • Power Tan
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Tree Green
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Green
  • Black Clear Coat
  • National Safety Yellow
  • Holland Blue
  • Omaha Orange
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Light Cream
  • Light Green
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Hills Green
  • Construction Yellow
  • Agriculture Red
  • Power Tan
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat/Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Tree Green
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Western Brown/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
LT245/70R E tiresyesnono
partial wheel coversyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
chrome-clad wheel coversnoyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
LT275/70R E tiresnoyesyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Starting MSRP
$47,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 2500 InventorySee 2500 InventorySee 2500 Inventory

