Used 2014 Ram 2500 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|no
|no
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Torque
|400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.9 ft.
|43.9 ft.
|43.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Protection Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tradesman Power Wagon Quick Order Package 22B
|yes
|no
|no
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|no
|no
|Tradesman Quick Order Package 26A
|yes
|no
|no
|Cold Weather Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tradesman Quick Order Package 22A
|yes
|no
|no
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tradesman Quick Order Package 2FA
|yes
|no
|no
|Tradesman Quick Order Package 2EA
|yes
|no
|no
|Chrome Appearance Group
|yes
|no
|no
|SLT Quick Order Package 2EG
|no
|yes
|no
|Lone Star Quick Order Package 2FY
|no
|yes
|no
|Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 26T
|no
|yes
|no
|Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 22T
|no
|yes
|no
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 2FZ
|no
|yes
|no
|SLT Quick Order Package 22G
|no
|yes
|no
|Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 2FT
|no
|yes
|no
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Z
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Z
|no
|yes
|no
|Lone Star Quick Order Package 2EY
|no
|yes
|no
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 2EZ
|no
|yes
|no
|Luxury Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Lone Star Quick Order Package 22Y
|no
|yes
|no
|SLT Quick Order Package 26G
|no
|yes
|no
|Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Y
|no
|yes
|no
|Black Appearance Group (Late Availability)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 2ET
|no
|yes
|no
|SLT Quick Order Package 2FG
|no
|yes
|no
|Laramie Quick Order Package 22H
|no
|no
|yes
|Laramie Quick Order Package 26H
|no
|no
|yes
|Laramie Quick Order Package 2EH
|no
|no
|yes
|Laramie Quick Order Package 2FH
|no
|no
|yes
|Convenience Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Laramie Power Wagon Quick Order Package 22J
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|memory card slot
|no
|no
|yes
|10 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetooth
|yes
|no
|no
|Delete Carpet
|yes
|no
|no
|Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Black Vinyl Floor Covering
|no
|yes
|no
|Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access/Navigation
|no
|yes
|yes
|9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
|no
|yes
|no
|Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Adjustable Pedals
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
|no
|no
|yes
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|63.2 in.
|63.2 in.
|63.2 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|no
|no
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.2 in.
|63.2 in.
|63.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|no
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Clearance Lamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel To Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Pickup Box Delete
|yes
|yes
|no
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Wagon Badging Delete
|yes
|no
|no
|18" x 8.0" Steel Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Tubular Side Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Add Full Size Spare Tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fog Lamps
|no
|yes
|no
|Chrome Bodyside Molding
|no
|yes
|yes
|Monotone Outdoorsman
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Sunroof
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors with Memory
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Front track
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|Curb weight
|6632 lbs.
|6767 lbs.
|6788 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9000 lbs.
|9000 lbs.
|9000 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|21.8 degrees
|21.8 degrees
|21.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|2370 lbs.
|2230 lbs.
|2210 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.3 degrees
|22.3 degrees
|22.3 degrees
|Length
|237.4 in.
|237.4 in.
|237.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|11200 lbs.
|11060 lbs.
|11040 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.1 in.
|7.1 in.
|7.1 in.
|Height
|77.7 in.
|77.7 in.
|77.7 in.
|Wheel base
|148.9 in.
|148.9 in.
|148.9 in.
|Rear track
|68.2 in.
|68.2 in.
|68.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|LT245/70R E tires
|yes
|no
|no
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|LT275/70R E tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,545
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
