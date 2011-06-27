Used 2011 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2011 2500 "Diesel" ST LWB
chrisz71p, 11/17/2012
1 of 3 people found this review helpful
Numerous Injector problems. Truck runs like crap and dodge usually has no diesel mechanics or they change weekly. You get different advice from each. They tell me that its a "known problem with the Bosch injectors and Ram will allow one injector to be replaced under warranty... maybe you got bad fuel" Well if it was a one time problem maybe but its not.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 2500
Related Used 2011 Ram 2500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner