Used 2011 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
2011 2500 "Diesel" ST LWB

chrisz71p, 11/17/2012
Numerous Injector problems. Truck runs like crap and dodge usually has no diesel mechanics or they change weekly. You get different advice from each. They tell me that its a "known problem with the Bosch injectors and Ram will allow one injector to be replaced under warranty... maybe you got bad fuel" Well if it was a one time problem maybe but its not.

