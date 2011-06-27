Used 2017 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

5.7 Hemi VS 3.6 Pentastar (I've owned both) Chris Percha , 05/24/2017 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 150 of 161 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman quad cab 4x4 with the 3.6 Pentastar V6, 8 speed automatic, and 3.55 limited slip rear. My prior vehicle was a 2014 Ram 1500 Bighorn Crew Cab 4x4 with the 5.7 Hemi, 8 speed automatic and 3.92 limited slip rear. I loved my 2014 ram. I drove it for 90,000 miles with zero mechanical issues. I didn't even change the brakes or replace a single light bulb on it. Needless to say this experience made me a big fan of Ram Trucks. I wanted something a little more economical this time, so I switched to the V6 and a more basic trim. The V6 has adequate power. I've even used it to tow a small trailer. So far I am getting 1.5 mpg more with the V6 and I no longer have to use the mid-grade fuel recommended for the Hemi. I am getting about 560 miles out of a tank of gas (upgraded 32 gallon tank). Next time I will definitely go back to the V8. The V6 is respectable, but the difference in performance is definitely worth sacrificing the almost nonexistent fuel savings. The V6 and 8 speed automatic work seamlessly together. The trans never seems busy and the shifts are so smooth you may need to look at your RPMs to know when a shift has occurred. I opted for the cloth bench seats, which are very comfortable, even more comfortable than the cloth bucket seats in my 2014. I opted for the 5.0 stereo with the stock speakers which are actually pretty decent (better than GM's Bose upgrade). It does a great job of reading the 128 GB thumb drive i store my music on. My 2014 Ram had the Alpine sound system with navigation. The sound quality was great. I would highly recommend the Alpine upgrade if it's available in your trim level. The suspension is super smooth and absorbs the bumps on my heavily rutted dirt road with ease. I have found the same road to be pretty jarring in many other vehicles. The brakes are powerful and as mentioned above, have an exceptionally long life. I’ve been able to go through 18 inch deep snow in these trucks with confidence. Having the optional tow hooks is very handy for pulling people out of ditches in the winter or just yanking out stumps. I can't say enough good things about these trucks. As good as this truck is, I've driven the redesigned 2019 model and it's significantly better. You should definitely drive one before you make your decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great buy! IT IS A 5.7 HEMI NOT A 6 CYL Michael , 11/01/2017 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This my 2nd ram but my first one with hemi v8. The first one had the 5.2 ltr. I have never had a problem with reliability on my first one and my 2017 is running great. I do want to note that I ran it on 87 octane for first 7000 miles and ran fine, but one time I started it up (not cold start) noticed for a split second a little engine knock. Only for a slight moment. So I switched to the recommended 89 and haven't had it happen again. So go with recommended and not the acceptable that Manuel states. Other than that I have had no issues whatsoever. Very happy. Interior is very pleasing and body style stands out compared to other brands. My son-n-law has a Toyota Tundra that drinks the gas (around 15 city/17 hwy) where I'm averaging 18.9 city/22 hwy. The interior on his is cheap and nothing noteworthy about it. Body style is nothing to write home about. He only had 30000 on it when he had to have the rear main seal replaced. Love my Ram! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tried the rest, Bought the BEST G. Marsh , 07/30/2017 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Test drive the other manufactures 1500 (half ton). You'll notice the difference! Absolutely this is the BEST all around! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Nice J Stamps , 03/24/2017 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 4 of 7 people found this review helpful The basic truck is perfect. Plenty of power, great suspension, quiet cabin, comfortable seats. Like the high ride for the ability to see far - plus less fatiguing for long trips. My only beef is the stereo. Like all FCA products, it automatically turns on each time you start. The only fix is to turn the volume all the way down rather than pushing the power button. Also, it only reads USB drives up to 4 GB (FAT32). It would not play my 64 or 128 GB NTFS-formatted USB drives. Fords are better here. Fuel economy display and other Driver Information Center functions are not intuitive (had to read the manual). Gas mileage was as advertised. Liked the outside door handles for the quad cab doors (Ford and GM require you to open the front doors to access the buried rear door handles). Great looking exterior! Under hood is an amusing sight with the 3.6 - about two feet of empty space between the radiator and engine. Still, I'd take this over the Ford's amped-up 2.7 with that annoying start/stop feature. Better to suffer slightly lower MPG than to feel annoyed most of the time. I never considered a Chrysler product before, but the trucks seem to have better owner reviews than the Fords and GMs. I'll probably end up buying one of these. A better truck for less money. I'll just buy and install a proper stereo from Crutchfield. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse