Used 2017 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
5.7 Hemi VS 3.6 Pentastar (I've owned both)
I recently purchased a 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman quad cab 4x4 with the 3.6 Pentastar V6, 8 speed automatic, and 3.55 limited slip rear. My prior vehicle was a 2014 Ram 1500 Bighorn Crew Cab 4x4 with the 5.7 Hemi, 8 speed automatic and 3.92 limited slip rear. I loved my 2014 ram. I drove it for 90,000 miles with zero mechanical issues. I didn't even change the brakes or replace a single light bulb on it. Needless to say this experience made me a big fan of Ram Trucks. I wanted something a little more economical this time, so I switched to the V6 and a more basic trim. The V6 has adequate power. I've even used it to tow a small trailer. So far I am getting 1.5 mpg more with the V6 and I no longer have to use the mid-grade fuel recommended for the Hemi. I am getting about 560 miles out of a tank of gas (upgraded 32 gallon tank). Next time I will definitely go back to the V8. The V6 is respectable, but the difference in performance is definitely worth sacrificing the almost nonexistent fuel savings. The V6 and 8 speed automatic work seamlessly together. The trans never seems busy and the shifts are so smooth you may need to look at your RPMs to know when a shift has occurred. I opted for the cloth bench seats, which are very comfortable, even more comfortable than the cloth bucket seats in my 2014. I opted for the 5.0 stereo with the stock speakers which are actually pretty decent (better than GM's Bose upgrade). It does a great job of reading the 128 GB thumb drive i store my music on. My 2014 Ram had the Alpine sound system with navigation. The sound quality was great. I would highly recommend the Alpine upgrade if it's available in your trim level. The suspension is super smooth and absorbs the bumps on my heavily rutted dirt road with ease. I have found the same road to be pretty jarring in many other vehicles. The brakes are powerful and as mentioned above, have an exceptionally long life. I’ve been able to go through 18 inch deep snow in these trucks with confidence. Having the optional tow hooks is very handy for pulling people out of ditches in the winter or just yanking out stumps. I can't say enough good things about these trucks. As good as this truck is, I've driven the redesigned 2019 model and it's significantly better. You should definitely drive one before you make your decision.
Great buy! IT IS A 5.7 HEMI NOT A 6 CYL
This my 2nd ram but my first one with hemi v8. The first one had the 5.2 ltr. I have never had a problem with reliability on my first one and my 2017 is running great. I do want to note that I ran it on 87 octane for first 7000 miles and ran fine, but one time I started it up (not cold start) noticed for a split second a little engine knock. Only for a slight moment. So I switched to the recommended 89 and haven't had it happen again. So go with recommended and not the acceptable that Manuel states. Other than that I have had no issues whatsoever. Very happy. Interior is very pleasing and body style stands out compared to other brands. My son-n-law has a Toyota Tundra that drinks the gas (around 15 city/17 hwy) where I'm averaging 18.9 city/22 hwy. The interior on his is cheap and nothing noteworthy about it. Body style is nothing to write home about. He only had 30000 on it when he had to have the rear main seal replaced. Love my Ram!
Tried the rest, Bought the BEST
Test drive the other manufactures 1500 (half ton). You'll notice the difference! Absolutely this is the BEST all around!
Very Nice
The basic truck is perfect. Plenty of power, great suspension, quiet cabin, comfortable seats. Like the high ride for the ability to see far - plus less fatiguing for long trips. My only beef is the stereo. Like all FCA products, it automatically turns on each time you start. The only fix is to turn the volume all the way down rather than pushing the power button. Also, it only reads USB drives up to 4 GB (FAT32). It would not play my 64 or 128 GB NTFS-formatted USB drives. Fords are better here. Fuel economy display and other Driver Information Center functions are not intuitive (had to read the manual). Gas mileage was as advertised. Liked the outside door handles for the quad cab doors (Ford and GM require you to open the front doors to access the buried rear door handles). Great looking exterior! Under hood is an amusing sight with the 3.6 - about two feet of empty space between the radiator and engine. Still, I'd take this over the Ford's amped-up 2.7 with that annoying start/stop feature. Better to suffer slightly lower MPG than to feel annoyed most of the time. I never considered a Chrysler product before, but the trucks seem to have better owner reviews than the Fords and GMs. I'll probably end up buying one of these. A better truck for less money. I'll just buy and install a proper stereo from Crutchfield.
Traded the Challenger R/T Hemi for 1500 Hemi Quad
Okay so we had a 2015 R/T Challenger Pearl Black/Red Leather Guts...loved it but wanted a truck that we could love the way we loved our Challenger. Being a Mopar man most of my life of course I got the Ram 1500 Quad Cab Hemi, 3.92 Limited Slip with trailer tow pkg and Nav with the Alpine system. Came with the bed liner which is the only thing I may take out and replace with the spray in liner. Believe it or not people told me when I had my Challenger I would never get more than 18mpg. (5.7, A-8). Well got an average of 22 over the 26000 miles we had it. Now with this Ram they are saying I will never see more than 15 mpg. Well wrong again. I am still in the process of breaking it in but I am averaging 19.2mpg. Yes we do live in the country and it is more rural with rolling hills, but still getting that on break in we'll take it. The ride in this compared to my friends GMC Z71 2017 he just bought is so much nicer it is ridiculous. He has the 5.3, 355 rear and you can tell the difference between the coil springs in the Ram vs the leaf in his. Comfort wise I'd say the Ram has a little bit of an edge as his seats are more contoured but not as comfy. I chose not to get the crew cab Ram for 2 reasons. $$ wise the crew cab came in 4k more and for the difference I could not see it. Heated seats and steering wheel and shorter bed. Yes the crew also had more room in the back, but seriously how many times do most of us carry people in the back unless you still got kids. The crew cab also did not have the rear window defroster, no Nav ( but Nav capable) and fold down arm rest in the rear and my arms don't go back that far. Basically $$ for $$ the Quad Cab Ram 1500 vs the Crew Cab was our choice. Now my buddy who got the GMC SLT Z71 spent 14k for that puppy and no way can anyone justify 14k for a 4x4 GMC vs Dodge. Heck even the Ram1500 4x4 Crew Cab set up like the GMC was still 4-5k less. So bottom line is dependability, comfort, style, and overall satisfaction all those GM and Ford boys ( especially Ford, aluminum bed really) can keep on dreaming and when they finally settle on getting a real pick up truck they can buy a Ram. Can ya guess by now that I am one happy camper.
