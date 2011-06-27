Used 2012 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
RAM Costly to Keep
Folks this my second RAM and I went all out when I bought this truck, did a spec and got everything I could wish for except navigation in the radio. It's a RAM Bighorn, quad cab, 4x4, 5.7 hemi, cargo boxes, and loaded. I felt I had the best truck on the market better than Ford, Chevy, GMC, Toyota, and Nissan and had researched them all. First issue was identified phones to work with truck Bluetooth radio didn't work well and most calls were dropped. After much research learned best radio installed with an out of date android operating system with no way to update. Also learned talking to RAM customer service a huge waste of time. I paid the truck off this month and was planning to do scheduled maintenance at 120,000 and became an owner. Same week check engine light came on put in trusted shop and had plugs (16 ), oil in front, rear, and transfer case changed, and belt. Advised check engine light from shorted coil and had changed. Planned to have radiator flushed and fluid changed. A/C for two years has not cooled well and mechanics have been trying to find a leak, I live in hot South Louisiana, prior to flushing radiator had them find leak advised in evaporator coil requiring weeks and dash board to be pulled. Also advised truck has a cracked exhaust manifold. Driving home and discussing scheduling of new needed repairs with wife whose vehicle I borrowed for the days vehicle was in shop, check engine light back on. Next week back in shop, no issue found advised if light comes back on bring to dealer, problem with computer. Driving home check engine light back on and brought to another shop where at presently. Advised cam shaft failure, no compression # 3 cylinder, may need new engine. Later advised could fix, and having cam shaft, lifters, timing belt, changed. Also having exhaust manifold, and evaporator core fixed and changed. Hopefully I'll get the vehicle back sometime this month after approximately $6,000.00 of maintenance and repairs. Note also two years into vehicle clothe seat bottom on drivers side failed $380.00 to replace, and three years into vehicle wheel tracking sensors failed. Note mechanic has advised me he has three RAM's in his shop with same problems, and when in at dealer trying to get parts had two mechanics ahead of him trying to get same parts. This truck was not cheap and I struggled to pay if off and now I will be struggling to just keep it rolling. This truck has been very well maintained, all service done, and not driven hard. RAM is aware of the short comings, issues with evaporator cores, cam shafts, lifters, tracking sensors, poor quality seat covers, and exhaust manifold and for their benefits issues occur at 5 year, 100,000 miles at end of warranty. Please note they report in their surveys of 95% of vehicles to 95,000 miles. Costly to keep, costly to maintain, avoid RAM. Follow Up note in resubmittal. Since posting this review I'm getting nuisance warranty review calls from different numbers from all over the country. On average three per day. I don't plan to buy another RAM product and gave them a chance first to deal with product short comings. I strongly advise from my experience AVOID RAM.
2012 Was the Best Year!
At 59,000 miles it's too soon to turn in the reliability score cards yet. So far there haven't been any serious issues, except for the sub par Nav system. The truck is as solid as the day it rolled off the show room floor. The paint and interior have held up great. It pulls strong and rides smooth. New tires at 50k miles improved the ride a lot. So did a servicing at 50k miles to change some fluids, filters, and clean up a few things. I drove it across the country from CA to FL and it hauled 600# of gear in the back no problem. Just remember if you get the Hemi you will be buying 89+ octane fuel! I got one, and I love mine.
Tradesman Quadcab 4WD 4.7L("Semi-Hemi")
I got the best bang for my buck! I was a Ford guy all the way, but when their prices skyrocketed I had to consider another badge. I shopped around and found the "next gen 4.7" was actually a hemispheric engine with dual spark per cylinder which helps performance and fuel economy. My specific truck came with the Rambox and vinyl "pleather" which is actually plush and very comfortable. The new rear spring suspension provides the most comfortable full-size truck I've owned. My version seats 6 so the entire family fits comfortably without always taking the Expedition EL we own. I couldn't be happier that "Dodge" or "Ram, got it write finally!
Best Truck on the market.
Bought a Dakota 4.7L 4WD. Traded it in 4 months later for a 2012 4WD Ram with a Hemi. Right off the bat I noticed a huge difference between this truck and the others I have owned in the past. More power than I need. Which is a good thing. It accelerates and tows up a hill like it is not there. Very comfortable ride. I barely noticed bumps in the road I noticed with my Dakota. It's the smoothest shifting vehicle I have ever driven. My girlfriend didn't understand the big deal until she drove it herself. Now she wants a Ram. She hated trucks before she drove it. My favorite part: More power than Ford, Toyota, Nissan, GMC and Chevy yet priced better.
great preformance low gas milage
bought this truck in feb 2012 it is roomy but is high off the ground makeing it a big step to get in but you addapt to it or get a step installed rides nice, but bit stiff on off road like a grass drive drive way iot will toss you left and right but on the road is great it was twichey stearing but they fixed it has the 3.93 gears and tow equipement MPG is at best 16 this with the VVD ( runs on 4, 6 or 8 cyl ) when advertised mpg is 20 big diffrence in cost to run but you can tow any thing with this and it will prefrorm when you push the pedel !
