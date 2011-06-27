  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2011 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Ram 1500 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2011 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,115
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,115
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,115
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,115
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Sport R/T Quick Order Package 26Lyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,115
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,115
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight4754 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1420 lbs.
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9050 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height73.4 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,115
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
285/45R22 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,115
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Ram 1500 Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles