2020 Porsche Taycan Sedan Consumer Reviews

Mission E , 12/25/2019 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)

So finally after waiting for this beauty to release since the day it was revealed. I didn’t pre-order it so I decided to wait for it to show up for sale. Just about not so long ago I finally got one! It drives better than ever. Everything about it is great. It drives like none other! I’d go electric everyday everywhere everyplace! Best Porsche I’ve ever owned.