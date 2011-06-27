  1. Home
Used 2012 Porsche Panamera Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Engine TypeGasHybridGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual8-speed shiftable automatic7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212521
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
viscous center differentialyesnono
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
brake hill holderyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission7-speed automated manual8-speed shiftable automatic7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg22/30 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)475.2/686.4 mi.0/0 mi.475.2/712.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.no26.4 gal.
Combined MPG212521
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm324 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.0 l3.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6200 rpm380 hp @ 5500 rpm300 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.no39.3 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasHybridGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesnoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesnoyes
emergency braking preparationyesnoyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesnoyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Sport Chrono Package Plusyesyesyes
"25 years Porsche Exclusive" Packageyesyesyes
Leather Interior Package in Natural Leatheryesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyesyesyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Anthracite Birchwood Interior Packageyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packageyesnoyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Packageyesyesyes
Bose Audio Packageyesyesyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyesyesyes
Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combinationyesyesyes
Burr Walnut Interior Packageyesyesyes
Mahogany Yachting Interior Packageyesyesyes
Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartmentyesyesyes
SportDesign Packageyesnoyes
Tineo Interior Packageyesyesyes
Premium Package Plusyesnoyes
Comfort Package Plusnoyesno
Comfort Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
element antennayesyesyes
235 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
11 total speakersyesyesyes
memory card slotnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
leather trim on doorsyesnoyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesnoyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
extended cabin heatingyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on center consolenoyesno
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
electric speed-proportional power steeringnoyesno
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesno
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnoyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyesyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyesyes
Adaptive Sport Seats w/Comfort Memory Packageyesyesyes
Seat Console Trim in Leather Frontyesyesyes
Dashboard Finisher Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Burr Walnutyesyesyes
Armrest On Center Console w/Porsche Crestyesnoyes
Seat Belts In Silver-Greyyesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Personalized Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Outer Door Entry Guards in Aluminumyesyesyes
Key Case in Leatheryesyesyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Behind Rear Compartmentyesyesyes
Instrument Dials Carrara Whiteyesnoyes
Seat Ventilation Front and Rearyesyesyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
14-way Power Seats with Memory Packageyesyesyes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyesyesyes
Rear 8-way Comfort Seats w/Adaptive Sports Seatsyesyesyes
Outer Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Seats Front and Rearyesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchwoodyesyesyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryesyesyes
Armrest On Front and Rear Center Console w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel Rim Finished in Alcantarayesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Leather Interior Packageyesyesyes
HD Radio Receiveryesyesyes
Seat Belts In Guards Redyesyesyes
Gear Selector in Yachting Mahoganyyesyesyes
Seat Console Trim in Leather, Front and Rear w/Rear Power Seatsyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest Front and Rear w/Logoyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers for Standard Leather Interioryesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayesyesyes
Refrigerating Compartment in the Rearyesnoyes
Rear 8-way Comfort Seats w/Large Center Consoleyesyesyes
Additional Handset Charging Cradle in the Large Rear Center Consoleyesyesyes
Instrument Dials Luxor Beigeyesnoyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryesyesyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyesyesyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Headrestsyesyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Aluminumyesyesyes
Door Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyesyesyes
PCM Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Electronic Logbookyesyesyes
Voice Control Systemyesyesyes
Large Center Console in Rear Compartmentyesyesyes
Instrument Dials In Guards Redyesnoyes
Heated Front Seatsyesnoyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Headrestsyesyesyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Armrest On Center Console w/Model Designation Logoyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Tineoyesyesyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyesyesyes
Multi-Function Steering Wheel Rim Finished in Alcantarayesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Rear 8-way Comfort Seatsyesyesyes
PCM Package Paintedyesyesyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector In Aluminumyesyesyes
Seat Ventilation Frontyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Personalized Logoyesyesyes
Thermally And Noise Insulated Glassyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround-Sound Systemyesnoyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Packageyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/HD Radio Receiveryesyesyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryesyesyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Inner Door-Sills Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayesyesyes
Car Key Paintedyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Front head room38.0 in.no38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.no51.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.no41.9 in.
leatheryesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Rear head room38.2 in.no38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.no33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.no51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Porsche Logo and Model Designation Paintedyesyesyes
Side Skirts Paintedyesyesyes
18" Panamera S Wheelsyesyesyes
Exterior Package in High-Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Air Intake Grills Paintedyesyesyes
Sport Tailpipesyesnoyes
18" Panamera Alloy Wheelsyesyesyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyesyesyes
Exterior Side View Mirror Lower Trim Paintedyesyesyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelyesyesyes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelyesyesyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheel in Blackyesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designation and Porsche Logotypeyesnoyes
19" Panamera Design Wheelyesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyesnoyes
All-Season Low Rolling Resistance 19" Tiresyesyesyes
Air Intake Grills Painted in High-Gloss Blackyesnoyes
Rear Diffuser Paintedyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Paintedyesyesyes
Delete Model Designationyesyesyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheel in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyesyesyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyesyesyes
Porsche Logo Paintedyesyesyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyesyesyes
5mm Rear Wheel Spacersyesyesyes
Rear Wiperyesnoyes
Standard Tires for 19" Alloy Rimsyesyesyes
Roof Transport Systemyesyesyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Front track65.3 in.no65.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.6 cu.ft.no44.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4012 lbs.no3880 lbs.
Gross weight5379 lbs.no5379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.no15.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.0.36 cd.0.29 cd.
Length195.6 in.no195.6 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.no5.7 in.
Height55.8 in.no55.8 in.
Wheel base114.9 in.114.9 in.114.9 in.
Width76.0 in.no76.0 in.
Rear track65.4 in.no65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Exterior Colors
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Black
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Black
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Marsala Red Full Leather, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Marsala Red Full Leather, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Marsala Red Full Leather, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
275/45R Z tiresyesnoyes
255/55R Z tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$79,800
Starting MSRP
$95,000
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Panamera InventorySee Panamera InventorySee Panamera Inventory

