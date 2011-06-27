Used 2010 Porsche Cayman Coupe Consumer Reviews

RudyC , 06/29/2010

4 of 13 people found this review helpful

The 2.9 L Cayman has a smooth revving engine mated to a smooth shifting 6-speed manual gearbox. This car is all about refinement and being able to drive fast on twisty roads. Plenty of cars are faster in a straight-line, but this is about sufficient power for California's public roads. The vehicle is relatively light (2900lbs.+), so it is still fairly quick The car drives very well, even with 19" sport wheels and Pirelli P-Zero tires. The base model lacks a decent sounding stereo, but that would add weight.