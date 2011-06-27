2019 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Consumer Reviews

PorscheFanGuy , 12/09/2019 E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

This is my third Porsche. My other two cars right now are a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Diesel and a 981 Boxster S (manual). The car was leased new and has around 600 miles on it so these are initial impressions. Lets address the pros first. The car is very fast and handles exceptionally well. When is Sport or Sport + the car accelerates faster than my Boxster S (or at least feels that way) and handles the curves superbly well. The seats are comfortable and there is a lot of room in the back seat. The battery gives you about 20 miles of range on fully electric which is speedy enough to get you around short errands easily. Now for the cons. First, my vehicle had an MSRP of around $91K so pretty basic trim. Premium package plus the ventilated seats. But this is still $91K! I compare that against what I got in my Jeep Grand Cherokee (~$45K) and the value is simply not there (even for a Porsche). Second, the are some pretty bad fit and finish quality issues. The paint is a joke and will scratch and get holes it in as if it were Play Doh. It also has an area where it looks like the paint dripped. How this got through quality control in Bratislava is concerning. I've toured the factory in Stuttgart and it wouldn't have gotten through those guys. I had to get ceramic coating because the paint is so bad and its a lease! There are also panels inside the car that do not align well (e.g., A pillar). Finally, I hear rattles with certain radio songs (at moderate volume) and it just doesn't seem as well put together as the JGC when going over bumps which is nuts to say about a Porsche. Third, with the government subsidy the e-hybrid is the one to get over the S but if I were buying and not leasing I'd get the base. The hybrid tech is truly amazing (good job to the engineers), its hard to tell when the vehicle goes from electric to gas. However, if I were planning on owning (as opposed to leasing) I'd worry long-term about the impact of the hybrid drive and power train on the engine. The car needs to engage the ICE engine at any time (even if cold) and it will constantly need to go back and forth which is a lot for any engine to handle. The range of 20 very limiting and once its over, you don't have the speed anymore (just the weight). Overall, if you want an electric car, get a Tesla Porsche is just not there yet and the uncertainty of long-term residuals is too much to buy vs. lease. Plus the tech is changing at an exponential rate. Fourth: Porsche, please go pick up a 2014-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and make it a required course for the folks who design your ergonomics. I've had Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, MB, and other Porsches and this is the worst ergonomic design I've ever seen. Simple things like being able to select previous track on the steering wheel, hang grocery bags in the back seats (or rear), and ability to easily control music are impossible in the new Cayenne. The controls look great but I think this car is a step back in this respect relative to the previous generation. Fifth: The Bose Stereo system is not great. I have a lot of Bose products (e.g., headphones, speakers, stereo in Boxster) and this one is just not as good. It sounds only slightly better than the system in my JGC. I've tried every setting combination, multiple different sources, and even Tidal which streams at more than CD quality. Its just not a great system. Having owned a couple of other Porsches, this doesn't feel of the same quality. Frankly it doesn't feel special. I think they need to bring the production back to Germany ASAP. Will report back after a few months.