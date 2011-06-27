  1. Home
Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews

3.0
2 reviews
Acceleration is poor for a car of this price

Eric M, 12/13/2017
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
33 of 38 people found this review helpful

I leased this vehicle with the hopes of having a high performance SUV and I was willing to pay the premium over BMW. But I am highly disappointed in the acceleration. I came out of a 2015 BMW X5 xDrive3.5i and that was much more peppy than this 2018 Cayenne Platinum. Note that this is the old generation Cayenne, not the new 2018 that comes out mid year. The maintenance costs are very high ($400 for an oil change for example) because it is a "performance vehicle" when in fact it is slower than a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Another disappointment was when using Apple Carplay, the controls on the steering wheel for skipping to the next song (if you configure the spare button for that) do not work. Neither does making phone calls - you have to use Apple Carplay via the touch screen unless you unplug the iPhone and it falls back to bluetooth. There is also NO place on the center console to put stuff like your phone (and my iPhone Plus doesn't even fit in the center console compartment so I have to just put it on the passenger seat when I have it plugged in for Apple Carplay.)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Sold mine before the warranty could run out.

Jim, 11/13/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
41 of 48 people found this review helpful

I had a major repair in the first 15k, then the same repair at 25k. I got out before I would be responsible for repairs outside of the warranty. It was a powerful vehicle, but felt like driving a truck and did not handle as well as I expected. I might consider a Macan at some point, but right now I’m a little wary of the brand.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
