Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cayenne SUV
GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,857*
Total Cash Price
$60,796
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,857*
Total Cash Price
$60,796
Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,892*
Total Cash Price
$52,658
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,316*
Total Cash Price
$49,786
Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,534*
Total Cash Price
$67,498
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,265*
Total Cash Price
$47,871
S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$112,110*
Total Cash Price
$70,370
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$109,059*
Total Cash Price
$68,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cayenne SUV GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,303
|$6,149
|Maintenance
|$284
|$4,595
|$3,438
|$1,703
|$5,555
|$15,575
|Repairs
|$1,664
|$2,540
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,179
|$13,075
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,226
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,459
|Financing
|$3,270
|$2,629
|$1,947
|$1,217
|$441
|$9,503
|Depreciation
|$10,737
|$7,217
|$6,350
|$5,629
|$5,052
|$34,985
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,997
|$20,969
|$18,581
|$15,730
|$18,579
|$96,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cayenne SUV S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,303
|$6,149
|Maintenance
|$284
|$4,595
|$3,438
|$1,703
|$5,555
|$15,575
|Repairs
|$1,664
|$2,540
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,179
|$13,075
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,226
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,459
|Financing
|$3,270
|$2,629
|$1,947
|$1,217
|$441
|$9,503
|Depreciation
|$10,737
|$7,217
|$6,350
|$5,629
|$5,052
|$34,985
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,997
|$20,969
|$18,581
|$15,730
|$18,579
|$96,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cayenne SUV Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$5,326
|Maintenance
|$246
|$3,980
|$2,978
|$1,475
|$4,811
|$13,490
|Repairs
|$1,441
|$2,200
|$2,373
|$2,558
|$2,753
|$11,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,794
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,996
|Financing
|$2,833
|$2,277
|$1,686
|$1,054
|$382
|$8,231
|Depreciation
|$9,299
|$6,251
|$5,500
|$4,875
|$4,376
|$30,302
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,919
|$18,162
|$16,094
|$13,625
|$16,092
|$83,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cayenne SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,067
|$5,036
|Maintenance
|$233
|$3,763
|$2,815
|$1,395
|$4,549
|$12,755
|Repairs
|$1,362
|$2,080
|$2,243
|$2,418
|$2,603
|$10,707
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,642
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,833
|Financing
|$2,678
|$2,153
|$1,594
|$996
|$361
|$7,782
|Depreciation
|$8,792
|$5,910
|$5,200
|$4,609
|$4,137
|$28,649
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,832
|$17,171
|$15,216
|$12,881
|$15,214
|$79,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cayenne SUV Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,286
|$1,324
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,447
|$6,827
|Maintenance
|$316
|$5,101
|$3,817
|$1,891
|$6,167
|$17,292
|Repairs
|$1,847
|$2,820
|$3,041
|$3,278
|$3,529
|$14,516
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,581
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,841
|Financing
|$3,631
|$2,919
|$2,162
|$1,351
|$489
|$10,551
|Depreciation
|$11,920
|$8,013
|$7,050
|$6,249
|$5,609
|$38,841
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,532
|$23,281
|$20,630
|$17,464
|$20,627
|$107,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cayenne SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$939
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,842
|Maintenance
|$224
|$3,618
|$2,707
|$1,341
|$4,374
|$12,264
|Repairs
|$1,310
|$2,000
|$2,157
|$2,325
|$2,503
|$10,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,540
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,724
|Financing
|$2,575
|$2,070
|$1,533
|$958
|$347
|$7,483
|Depreciation
|$8,454
|$5,683
|$5,000
|$4,432
|$3,978
|$27,547
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,108
|$16,511
|$14,631
|$12,386
|$14,629
|$76,265
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cayenne SUV S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,341
|$1,380
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,508
|$7,118
|Maintenance
|$329
|$5,318
|$3,979
|$1,971
|$6,430
|$18,028
|Repairs
|$1,926
|$2,940
|$3,171
|$3,418
|$3,679
|$15,134
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,734
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,004
|Financing
|$3,785
|$3,043
|$2,254
|$1,408
|$510
|$11,000
|Depreciation
|$12,427
|$8,354
|$7,350
|$6,515
|$5,848
|$40,494
|Fuel
|$3,077
|$3,168
|$3,263
|$3,362
|$3,462
|$16,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,619
|$24,271
|$21,508
|$18,207
|$21,505
|$112,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cayenne SUV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,467
|$6,924
|Maintenance
|$320
|$5,174
|$3,871
|$1,918
|$6,255
|$17,538
|Repairs
|$1,873
|$2,860
|$3,085
|$3,325
|$3,579
|$14,722
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,632
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,895
|Financing
|$3,682
|$2,960
|$2,192
|$1,370
|$496
|$10,701
|Depreciation
|$12,089
|$8,127
|$7,150
|$6,338
|$5,689
|$39,392
|Fuel
|$2,993
|$3,082
|$3,175
|$3,270
|$3,368
|$15,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,894
|$23,611
|$20,922
|$17,712
|$20,919
|$109,059
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Porsche Cayenne in Virginia is:not available
