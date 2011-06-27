Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Consumer Reviews

I have very specific things that I need my vehicle to be able to handle & I don't want to drive a suburban or big truck. This is it. It tows over 7K lbs. Every day I take it off road. It goes up and down a steep hill, in the rain and mud, including where a jeep got stuck. It is luxury at it's best, and so much FUN to drive ON the road too. The gas mileage is amazing and again, it Tows over 7K lbs. It's a beautiful beast.

I've done a lot of research before purchasing this vehicle. Dealer was quite helpful in research. Custom ordered with Premium+ pkg, pan roof, tow pkg etc on 08/22/2013. It was built, shipped and reach at dealership on 10/31. Impressive! I'm quite pleased with what this vehicle offers. Below are a few details: * Handling is awesome with quick acceleration and solid stopping power - its cornering ability is impressive. * Impressive Mileage: I get 30+ mpg driving conservatively in mixed city/hwy mode. * Aggressive driving in sport mode gets me 22+ mpg in combined * Highway driving alone 32+ mpg @ 50-55mph, best keeping it under 2000RPM. goes under 30mpg @ 70+mph,

DRogers76 , 08/29/2019 Diesel Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

I have owned my 2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel for 1.5 years now and it has been amazing! I typically get close to 650 miles on a single tank at about a 29.4MPG clip. I only put about 5k miles annually on mine since I work from home. Not putting a lot of miles on it does make getting an oil change at Porsche a bit easier on the wallet. Oil changes are 589 out the door every 5k miles. I have 45,000 miles on my 2014 Cayenne Platinum S Diesel. I have the same tires on it that came on it brand new, because I dont rag it out. What I love - Love the look and feel of it, inside and out - sports car feeling while driving and dont feel like I am in an SUV - Fuel Efficiency 650 miles per tank, 29mpg all day long - Porsche didnt put Pirelli on the Cayenne, thank god! What I think is just ok - Look and feel of the steering wheel, the buttons are a bit clunky - The material on the steering wheel is cheap and after a few years starts to rub off What I dont like - cost of the maintenance, but when you buy a porsche you have to be able to afford the maintenance...you cant just go to jiffy lube. Overall - I would own another Cayenne and will probably not buy another SUV.