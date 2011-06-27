Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Consumer Reviews

Devil in disguise Turbo addict , 12/01/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful A sport car in a large body...the turbo provides awesome power on demand and the PCCB provide instant stopping power. I love driving this incredible machine, it is one of the best Porsche made for the road. You almost forget you are in an SUV most of the time and the numbers are out there to prove it. Report Abuse

Surprising malcum1 , 07/18/2013 6 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought a new Cayenne Turbo S back in 08 for a vacation driver and something to get the groceries with, I was expecting a modest speed, unreliable car and was against buying it but my wife insisted. This car has speed the rivals my 2012 Jaguar and we haven't had any issues with it breaking down despite having driven it over 40k miles. Report Abuse

A REAL WILD BEAST DANNY , 09/21/2019 Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am very happy with my wild beast! 550 HP V8 twin turbo!! Wow!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse