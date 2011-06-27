  1. Home
Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Consumer Reviews

4.5
4 reviews
Devil in disguise

Turbo addict, 12/01/2009
A sport car in a large body...the turbo provides awesome power on demand and the PCCB provide instant stopping power. I love driving this incredible machine, it is one of the best Porsche made for the road. You almost forget you are in an SUV most of the time and the numbers are out there to prove it.

Surprising

malcum1, 07/18/2013
We bought a new Cayenne Turbo S back in 08 for a vacation driver and something to get the groceries with, I was expecting a modest speed, unreliable car and was against buying it but my wife insisted. This car has speed the rivals my 2012 Jaguar and we haven't had any issues with it breaking down despite having driven it over 40k miles.

A REAL WILD BEAST

DANNY, 09/21/2019
Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
I am very happy with my wild beast! 550 HP V8 twin turbo!! Wow!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Major Electonics problems

Great - BUT - BAD el, 05/24/2009
This is the BEST driving car I have ever had, BUT the PCM does not work. It resets every 3 min and Porsche does NOT have a fix. It has been over 4 months and still no fix. My understanding that ALL top level Porsches have this problem. Too bad because it is the best driving car I have ever had. I will not buy another.

