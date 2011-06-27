Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

More than I expected in a SUV

el415, 01/04/2011
38 of 39 people found this review helpful

You wonder how they do it, other than you being high off of the ground you hardly notice the weight and size of this car. No it doesn't have Porsche speed, but it's plenty quick for any base luxury SUV. I had a Discovery 2 and a 540i. It really drives a like the 540i, but not as quick, it's very similar to a 528i or an Audi A6 3.0. As to the Disco, the Cayenne is far more nimbler and much more responsive. It's a European sports sedan that's tall, big, and can go off-road (if that's important to you, check out videos on Youtube).

Better than I had anticipated Reliability

Pat Edwards, 01/03/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

Among the best SUV's I have ever owned. I am also a Porsche 911C4 owner and I am very impressed with how Porsche designed the Cayenne. However, I am disappointed that for a 2008 vehicle, the bluetooth function is not on par with a vehicle that costs much less. In fact, the bluetooth function is absent altogether, and interfacing mobile electronics or other devices is not possible without a significant aftermarket appliance cost. Additionally, the CD changer has known problems that are not able to be repaired inexpensively. If one can overlook these drawbacks, then the Porsche Cayenne remains a solid vehicle and extremely reliable.

First Impression (1,000 miles)

rincon6, 03/09/2007
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I love the '08s more aggressive look and the thing flies. It now has more than enough power and its extremely versatile. On mellow trips I keep the sport function off, but hit the sport button and the transforms itself into a monster! Its handling is excellent, it has tight steering for an SUV and it is very responsive. I traded in a Range Rover and the difference in performance is night and day. In the Cayenne, I almost forget that Im in an SUV. Looking down the hood from the drivers seat it feels like driving a sports car, but visibility is better, and bumps, railroad tracks etcno problem. At $46,000, the base Tiptronic Cayenne is not only an awesome SUV, but one of the best values out there.

This Car Rocks!

'08 Cayenne, 06/05/2010
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I've owned a BMW M Roadster, 4 Audi's & 3 Porsches including Audi "S4's as well as Carrera CR4's, and I can tell you I love my Cayenne. Heavy and not so fast, but all Porsche. Stock, the suspension feels as refined as any SUV on the planet and better than most cars including my wife's Audi A4. Built like a rock solid as one too, comfortable, luxurious and a good compromise between speed and economy. We just traveled across country as a family (6,000 miles) and we all still love this car. Can you say that!

10 year owner

Dwats, 12/02/2017
Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have owned a 2008 Porsche Cayenne S for 10 years as of 11/2017. The maintance is expensive that’s the only drew back to owning the awesome vehicle. The vehicle did not required any major repairs until this year. Outside of maintenance cost this vehicle handles the road extremely well and has and awesomely smooth ride even.

