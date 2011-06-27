  1. Home
Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Cayenne
5.0
3 reviews
List Price Estimate
$4,141 - $6,494
second time around

sonogun, 04/18/2014
This 2006 replaced my 2004 turbo. Strangely, it is not as peppy in that the tranny does not adapt quickly enough for your spirited driving mood. This prompted me to put it on an all wheel Dino and it is putting out on the first pull but suffers from heat sink on the second and third pull. My 2004 lost the heating pipes and the Cardon shaft along the way to 100,000 miles where it loss the fuel pumps. During that span I did two brake jobs, replacing rotors both times. My 2006 six had 60,000 when I bought it and after 20.000, I have had zero repair cost.

Cayenne

Ryan Deredin, 04/15/2006
I love the Cayenne's crisp handling and exterior styling. The flexibility of the interior and the supple leather and everything is just such a great combination. It really helps to get to work in the morning when I'm in a rush. Excellent job Porsche.

The Best SUV for the Money!

Stormy, 10/30/2018
Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
The biggest thing to owning a used Porsche, either be a mechanic so you can perform your own repairs, or find a good non-dealer shop to perform your maintenance. Also, knowing where to buy parts (other than from a dealer) is also a big plus. Two good ones are Pelican and ECS Tuning. Another reviewer stated headlight bulbs couldn't be changed, this is untrue for all headlight types and the dealer stuck it to him. Even xenon bulbs in top of the line models can be replaced. For power, few cars available even today can compare to a 2006 Cayenne Turbo S. You can tow with the best of them and the adjustable suspension is great. The interior is a great place to be and surrounds you in comfort. The only things lacking are current tech thought these did have the 30pin ipod adapters that you can now buy adapters for android and iPhone for. You can also buy a new entertainment head unit (around $750) that corrects most tech deficiencies. The onluy thing i miss in my TTS after driving newer vehicls is adaptive cruise control but every time i drive it, it puts a smile on my face anyway.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles