Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews

Matt Ernandes , 05/13/2017 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)

The Boxster is an outstanding vehicle. Comfortable, stylish and a dream to drive with the top up, and exhilarating with the top down. The car holds the road with uncanny grip, allowing the driver to take curves at twice the posted speed with confidence. I am nearly 6'3" tall, and I have never been in a more comfortable driving position.