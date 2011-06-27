Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews
Outstanding vehicle.
Matt Ernandes, 05/13/2017
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful
The Boxster is an outstanding vehicle. Comfortable, stylish and a dream to drive with the top up, and exhilarating with the top down. The car holds the road with uncanny grip, allowing the driver to take curves at twice the posted speed with confidence. I am nearly 6'3" tall, and I have never been in a more comfortable driving position.
