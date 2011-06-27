Used 2014 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews
Do not Test Drive this Car
After driving a 2003 Boxster for the past seven years, I was ready for a change. Something larger and more practical was in order. Not another two seat roadster - I was moving on. Then, out of curiosity, I test drove the new Porsche Boxster. I was instantly hooked. It is hard to describe just how much better the new version of the Boxster is versus its predecessor. It is better in every way - substantially better. The former was fun and competent. Enoyable. The new Boxster looks, sounds and drives like a supercar. It is incredible. If you really need/want a practical car, avoid this car like the plague - lest you be seduced too.
The best sports car on the planet
I purchased a new 2104 Boxster on 10-2-14 at Checkered Flag in Va Bch. I drove both S and base cars, thinking that I would surely want the S: I was wrong. The base car does not have, as the Edmunds "con" headline asserts "mediocre acceleration". It may be somewhat slower than the S version, but it is far more than adequate for normal use. In fact, it is faster than the 2006 Cayman S that I once owned. The one option that I recommend as essential is the PDK transmission, which is a remarkable unit. Those who insist on having a manual six-speed are making a mistake. In the recent past I have had several versions of the Cayman, a Audi TT RS and a Corvette GS. The Boxster is superior to all
A Drivers Car !!
I would suggest the manual transmission to throughly ring out the engine and car. Great clutch feel and smooth transmission. This car handles well and alot of fun to drive on those quiet country roads.
Love this car!
Quick, fun and packing serious Wow! factor. Our Boxster is equipped with the DKP auto transmission...uber!
2014 Porsche Boxster, SHAME ON YOU PORSCHE!!
I was thrilled the day I brought home my brand new Boxster. I was so proud. I kept going out to the garage because I couldn't believe I bought it. But two years later I found myself on the side of the road twice with transmission problems. Fortunately the car was still under warranty and Porsche replaced the transmission. But now 5 years later the interior door panels are pulling away starting a the windows. It is so unsightly I'm now embarrassed to drive my car. I never put the top down anymore because it is very obvious to see then. When I took the car to the dealership to see about getting it fixed I was told it would be $2000 per door panel. He didn't even look it up. I'm certainly not the only one having this problem. It's a manufacture defect that Porsche wants to make money on fixing. SHAME ON YOU PORSCHE!!
