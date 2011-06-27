Used 2014 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews

Do not Test Drive this Car oldschool15 , 12/10/2013 S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful After driving a 2003 Boxster for the past seven years, I was ready for a change. Something larger and more practical was in order. Not another two seat roadster - I was moving on. Then, out of curiosity, I test drove the new Porsche Boxster. I was instantly hooked. It is hard to describe just how much better the new version of the Boxster is versus its predecessor. It is better in every way - substantially better. The former was fun and competent. Enoyable. The new Boxster looks, sounds and drives like a supercar. It is incredible. If you really need/want a practical car, avoid this car like the plague - lest you be seduced too. Report Abuse

The best sports car on the planet smerdyakov , 10/03/2014 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased a new 2104 Boxster on 10-2-14 at Checkered Flag in Va Bch. I drove both S and base cars, thinking that I would surely want the S: I was wrong. The base car does not have, as the Edmunds "con" headline asserts "mediocre acceleration". It may be somewhat slower than the S version, but it is far more than adequate for normal use. In fact, it is faster than the 2006 Cayman S that I once owned. The one option that I recommend as essential is the PDK transmission, which is a remarkable unit. Those who insist on having a manual six-speed are making a mistake. In the recent past I have had several versions of the Cayman, a Audi TT RS and a Corvette GS. The Boxster is superior to all Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Drivers Car !! William Lauter , 01/17/2017 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I would suggest the manual transmission to throughly ring out the engine and car. Great clutch feel and smooth transmission. This car handles well and alot of fun to drive on those quiet country roads. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car! jhinnant , 03/29/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Quick, fun and packing serious Wow! factor. Our Boxster is equipped with the DKP auto transmission...uber! Report Abuse