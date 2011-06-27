Used 1990 Porsche 944 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/506.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|50.2 in.
|Wheel base
|94.5 in.
|Length
|168.9 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2998 lbs.
|3109 lbs.
