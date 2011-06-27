2020 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

Chic 911 , 01/16/2020 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)

911 C2 Carrera S is everything and more than I could have wanted, The car is so enjoyable to drive that I often find myself smiling or laughing at how incredible and usable the performance is. It makes you feel like a better driver than you are. All specifications are on line so I won't mention them however I will discuss how those number translate in the real world. O-60 and 60-0 are easily achieved without drama. The brakes are so strong that I find myself occasionally looking in the rear view mirror hoping the car behind me left enough braking room. 4 wheel steering is a must purchase option. Lane changes at highway speeds and above are telepathic, no body lean, no upset to the chassis, just rock solid performance. Interior is pleasant but not luxurious considering the price. Sound levels are rather high at around town speeds but fade away on the highway. Storage is adequate thanks to the small back seat which can never be used for a human over 4 ft tall. I have noticed when the temp drops below 45 degrees the tires have a hard time keeping contact during rapid acceleration from stand still. This is typical of summer tires however makes me think maybe I should have opted for the 4S. Update...Car now has 4K miles . Still agree with my original review. Had the car on the track finally and it was superb. Few stock vehicles can keep up with it. Steering feedback is excellent, you can feel when your approaching the limits of adhesion. Brakes are powerful. I could late brake into a turn well after other vehicles were on their binders. Rained in the afternoon which gave me the opportunity to test wet mode on the track. Once again the car amazes. All but 2 cars pitted during the storm but my Porsche felt planted. You can't imagine the performance capability of this vehicle until you bring it to the track.