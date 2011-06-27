2020 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
2018 Grd Sport Corvette For 2020 Porsche Carrera S
Traded in a Corvette for the new 2020 Porsche Carrera S. In short, I have never looked backed. The performance and handling are true German outstanding engineering. It feels similar in straight line speed but handling is tighter with the Porsche. The car just feels better built to me and renewed my excitement about driving a sports car. The interior is very comfortable and instrument panel fantastic. My only con is that the learning curve is more for feeling comfortable with all the controls.
Love at first ride
Was looking at the new c8, but the lack of sports car feel and handling made me go out and test drive a 911. After the test drive I was sold. 1200 miles in and it’s been a love affair with the road that I haven’t had since owning my 2001 YZF-R6.
911 Thrill machine 4K update
911 C2 Carrera S is everything and more than I could have wanted, The car is so enjoyable to drive that I often find myself smiling or laughing at how incredible and usable the performance is. It makes you feel like a better driver than you are. All specifications are on line so I won't mention them however I will discuss how those number translate in the real world. O-60 and 60-0 are easily achieved without drama. The brakes are so strong that I find myself occasionally looking in the rear view mirror hoping the car behind me left enough braking room. 4 wheel steering is a must purchase option. Lane changes at highway speeds and above are telepathic, no body lean, no upset to the chassis, just rock solid performance. Interior is pleasant but not luxurious considering the price. Sound levels are rather high at around town speeds but fade away on the highway. Storage is adequate thanks to the small back seat which can never be used for a human over 4 ft tall. I have noticed when the temp drops below 45 degrees the tires have a hard time keeping contact during rapid acceleration from stand still. This is typical of summer tires however makes me think maybe I should have opted for the 4S. Update...Car now has 4K miles . Still agree with my original review. Had the car on the track finally and it was superb. Few stock vehicles can keep up with it. Steering feedback is excellent, you can feel when your approaching the limits of adhesion. Brakes are powerful. I could late brake into a turn well after other vehicles were on their binders. Rained in the afternoon which gave me the opportunity to test wet mode on the track. Once again the car amazes. All but 2 cars pitted during the storm but my Porsche felt planted. You can't imagine the performance capability of this vehicle until you bring it to the track.
New Porsche 992 S
This car is insane. I've owned 6 Porsche cars even a 911 Turbo. This new 992 S is insane from the new body lines to the interior, Porsche got this one right.
The best yet
I’ve had a 997 Carrera S and 991 GTS and this is by far the better machine . Very quick, very comfortable ( drop the tire pressures to Porsche comfort levels ) much more of a GT car when it needs to be. My first 911 convertible and what a joy, very comfortable with top down even at highway speeds with wind blocker. Everything is just so dialed in , the PDK, the different driver modes and the quality has a jewel like quality. It’s still a event every time I drive it.
