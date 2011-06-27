  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. 2019 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Porsche 911 Carrera T Features & Specs

More about the 2019 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$102,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$102,100
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Carrera T Interior Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
Chrono Package w/Porsche Track Precision Appyes
European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)yes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
European Delivery (Leipzig)yes
Smoking Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$102,100
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$102,100
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$102,100
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Transmission Tunnel in Leatheryes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather yes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$102,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$102,100
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Front Fascia Paintedyes
Deletion of Model Designation on Doorsyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Model Designation "911"yes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassyes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Tinted Taillightsyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Rear Wiperyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Maximum cargo capacity5.1 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Curb weight3142 lbs.
Gross weight4133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.
Maximum payload991 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Miami Blue
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Lava Orange
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black w/Contrasts in Guards Red, leather/cloth
  • Black w/Contrasts in GT Silver, leather/cloth
  • Black w/Contrasts in Racing Yellow, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$102,100
305/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$102,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$102,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

Related 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars