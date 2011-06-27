Used 2013 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

tmb31 , 11/10/2015 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

4 of 8 people found this review helpful

:::::::::::::::::::::::UPDATE: :::::::::::::::::::::: PORSCHE Corporate (Atlanta) does NOT appear to regulate it's dealerships in the order of customer service in any way what-so-ever. I've had nothing but problem after problem with BOTH local dealerships to have simple services performed. They are impossible to get a hold of and rarely even answer the phone at the service departments. This is common to 2 separate Porsche dealerships in the Puget Sound (WA) area. Absolutely incredible to spend over $100K on a car and deal with this level of service. The car is great but this was my 3rd Porsche and by far the worst interaction with the brand in 15 years. ENGINE: The 400 hp 3.8 is flat out (yes flat) incredible. The throttle response is immediate and the sound is roaring... when you want it to be. Reliability is second to none. Average cost of maintaining it is relative to my 2007 Cayman S, around $1,200 a year. INTERIOR: The refinement of the interior is stunning over the 997 generation. Controls in the cockpit are well laid-out minus the Navigation address input which sucks stupid like a 2005 Infiniti. Aside from that, I found the cabin to be luxurious, stylish, crisp and refined to the highest standard. 14 way seats, cooled seats and the amazing cabin audio from the engine's "symposer" system is an orgasmic combination!!! Add the "Sport Exhaust" option with the top down and you'll never look at your 'love life' the same again. Transmission? The PDK is what I own.. with Sport Chrono (sport plus) 'paddle shifters'. If you don't have sport chrono on your 991 build then just get a 350Z and give it to your wife. Kidding aside, the difference between Sport Chrono and "sport" mode is ridiculously evident. It's like pouring gasoline on a birthday cake... spectacular! The PDK is faster than any manual shifter on the planet, more reliable and unless you're a heel-toe rock star on the track it's just common sense. Cabriolet or Coupe'? The looks are stunning on both. Thanx to the cabrio's magnesium panelled convertible top the continuity of the 991 lines are preserved in rigid form. The available color contrast of body and canvas top can make your 911 stand out drastically. I would suggest dumping the plain fence board wing for ducktail (sport design tail) on the cabrio... it looks much more aggressive. But, no matter what you decide, the cabriolet is an entirely different creature under the sun. It simply screams FREEDOM! You can't beat that no matter what hardtop Porsche you have.