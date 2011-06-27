  1. Home
Used 2007 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 911
4.7
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It doesn't get any better!

ex BMW driver, 09/01/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

What a phenomenal automobile! This car has met and surpassed my highest expectations, it does everything exceptionally well. Its nice low end torque makes everyday driving a pleasure but get the revs up and you better hold on, this car will fly. I have never experienced a nicer shifting manual gearbox or better brakes. The steering input is almost telepathic, the fit and finish is top notch, the ride comfortable, the seats supportive, and all controls fall readily to hand. It doesnt get any better. Porsche's list of options offers something for everyone (but they are pricey) and you can order a one of a kind car right from the factory, lots of fun.

Pure Adrenaline

Stefano Vranca, 01/13/2007
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I just got the new Carrera S to replace my 2006 BMW M5. Both cars are phenomenal machines that give you a distinct and completely different driving experience. My 911 is a manual and I cannot tell you how glad I am to drive a stick again. This car is absolutely phenomenal, a stunner, I absolutely recommend it.

Convertible Fun

FastThinker, 03/13/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

A little wheel hop if you drop the clutch, but is an absolute joy to drive.

World's Best Sports Car, Red C4S Cabrio

DLS, 01/21/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have 8400 miles on it. No complaints, have run the car at Laguna Seca and Infinion Raceways. Powers out of curves like no other car in existence. Needs Michelin Cup tires instead of PS2 for track days. Most fun I've ever had driving a car, build quality the best. Ordered 22 options, which are expensive, but this is my last purchase for retirement so thought it worth it.

Best Car On The Planet

Don, 11/04/2006
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

My 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet is the finest car I have ever driven. The base price ($98,600) is high, though, and the options list is long and very expensive. I ordered $28,000 in options so the car priced out around $132,000. Wait until you can afford your dream car before trying a new Porsche purchase, you won't regret it when it's sitting in your garage.

