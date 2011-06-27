Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
3 in 1:Turbo
Hardtop or convertible or soft top up!!! Performance, 4WD and handling are simply flawless! Gergeous wide hips stance, Gt2 Tech Art nose with eyelids and X50 package is all business. The "whoa" appearance is as close to the need to unleash its twin turbo furry! ... Total SoCal sports car! But... recently moved to the Midwest!! Struggling with selling it now!!
996 C4S
2 months old, what a car! Yes, it is expensive, the options are outrageous,but once you get behind the wheel , start the engine...well the adventure begins...
Drove It for Fun...and Bought It
I was at my dealership replacing a bent rim on my '99 996. Wwhile waiting I test drove the 04 Porsche 911 C4S. Even though the salesperson said "we're dealing on this last '04" I thought it would be "joy" ride to kill some time. We'll the ride, speed and handling made me start thinking "how much of a trade could I get for the 996". First, this car is glued to the road. You'll have to drive off a bridge to get the back to come out. Second, the throttle is by far more responsive and the torque is very impressive compared to my 996. Third:, the new cabs are quieter than mine and the bose stereo is much better. Last, but not least, the car at high speeds (100+) keeps its front end glued. I bought it.
2004 Porsche Turbo Cabriolet
Very refined automobile, excellent all- purpose car. Drives well in the city but runs quick on the back roads. Very civil when needed yet aggressive when you want to be. Love the way it can exit a corner. Great driver feedback from steering wheel. Super smooth engine with smooth clutch action.
My 60th Birthday gift to myself.
The right front brake calliper was scratched on delivery, they replace it. Went to a Porsche Sponsered Driving School in Phoenix. Started shifting hard between 1st and 2nd and wouldn't go into 1st sometimes. After much insistance a new transmission was installed at 1600 miles. Now have 2300 miles on it w/o additional issues. NO MORE RACING FOR ME. Uses about 1.6 quarts of oil every 900 miles, which isn't unusual for a high performance motor. The quality is fantastic. I had a SL 500 before this and had many, many problems.This is my 2nd new Porsche,it would be difficult to drive anything but a Turbo especially a Cabriolet.
