Used 1999 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Where do I go from here? Ed Yates , 02/02/2004 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Longtime owner of an E36 M3, which I love and had worked on so it had about 300 hp. Always wanted a 911 tho, and found the perfect one, which i bought at a pretty good price (good enough so i could keep the M3). WOW. What a car. The driving experience is SO different from the M3, what with the 50/50 weight of the Bimmer and the much more tail heavy nature of the 911.Not quite as easy to drive fast as the M3 (the Bimmer being damn near impossible to break lose) but much more rewarding when you really dial it in.Cant think of another car I would rather have, and I've driven Ferrari 360's, 355's,M5's, E46 M3's, etc. If you can afford it...Buy it!

Be careful, the engines are not reliable bnewport , 12/12/2009 24 of 28 people found this review helpful I bought my car in 2003 just as the original warranty ran out. It had 17000 miles, cost 45k and I bought a 2.5k extended warranty. It was lucky I did. I used the car daily, summer and winter. I also did maybe 12 PCA drivers education events in the car. The car's engine was the main issue. It would check engine at high steady RPMs with a misfire code. The dealer changed the lifters (4k) but the car had the same issue afterwards and the dealer then changed the computer (2k). The CEL remained. The car later had an engine failure where the cylinder wall failed. It was new engine time. 13.5k from the dealer with a 2 year warranty. The tiptronic transmission also failed and cost 10k to replace.

Wow, what a fun car! Casketman , 06/21/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd 911. After driving for a few days, I am truly amazed. I didn't think Porsche could build a decent water-cooled 911. Boy, was I wrong. This car is fast, tight and really fun to drive. Car handles like its wearing sneakers instead of tires. Interior is still on the cheap side, but this ride is as close to F-18 fighter jet as I'll ever get.

Carrera 2 sjp3003 , 05/10/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 25K miles. Immediate changes: I swapped out the steering wheel, emergency brake lever, shifter, door pulls & driver seat bolster. These items wore more than I would have expected for a 25K mile car, especially the leather. The new items are Porsche carbon fiber & hopefully will hold up better in the long run. I also added the sports exhaust which provides a much more satisfying sound & a B&M short throw shifter. In terms of driving- this car is easy to drive around town- it almost feels like an econobox. It shines on fast winding roads, and the flat six sound from 4000 rpm onwards is magically refined.