2022 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years Specs & Features

More about the 2022 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$100,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/405.6 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Horsepower394 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Premium Package +$2,820
Light Design Package +$350
In-Car Entertainment
110 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Package +$1,150
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White +$420
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$360
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Smoking Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leather +$590
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crest +$340
Instrument Dials in White +$700
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Ventilated Seats +$740
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System +$4,690
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather +$1,610
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread +$610
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather +$620
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$760
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum +$540
Voice Controlyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread +$1,770
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum +$350
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$470
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$690
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Red +$700
Smartphone Compartment +$560
Climate Control Panel in Leather +$780
Door Panel Trim Package in Leather +$690
Fuse Box Covers in Leather +$380
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather +$1,640
BOSE Surround Sound System +$990
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color +$300
Clear Taillights +$740
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color +$300
Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in High Gloss Black +$640
Porsche Entry and Drive +$680
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3156 lbs.
Gross weight3748 lbs.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height50.1 in.
Length172.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload592 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
265/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
