2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Features & Specs

More about the 2020 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG192222
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesnoyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg20/26 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/388.7 mi.284.0/369.2 mi.284.0/369.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.14.2 gal.14.2 gal.
Combined MPG192222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
cylinder deactivationyesnono
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower414 hp @ 7600 rpm300 hp @ 6500 rpm300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves241616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesnono
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryesnono
Light Design Packageyesyesyes
Spyder Classic Interior Packageyesnono
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryesnono
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsnoyesno
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsnoyesno
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsnoyesno
Sport Chrono Packagenoyesno
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsnoyesno
SportDesign Packagenoyesyes
718 T Interior Packagenonoyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusnonoyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
110 watts stereo outputyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
8 total speakersnoyesyes
150 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
simulated suede steering wheelyesnono
rear parking sensorsyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyesyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyesyesyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyesyesno
Sun Visors in Alcantarayesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Cognacyesnono
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryesyesno
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyesnoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyesnono
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Smartphone Compartmentyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryesyesno
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Lizard Greenyesnono
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyesyesno
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyesyesyes
Door Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayesnono
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyesyesyes
Seat Heatingyesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Blueyesnono
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Yellowyesnono
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyesyesno
Stitching in Deviated Coloryesnono
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesno
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesno
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logoyesyesno
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesno
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyesnono
Deviated Color Selection - Orangeyesnono
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryesyesno
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyesyesno
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayesnono
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyesyesyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging and Stitchingyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyesyesno
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesno
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Full Bucket Seatsyesnoyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyesyesyes
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leatheryesnono
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyesyesno
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Greyyesnono
Seat Belts in Chalkyesyesno
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyesyesno
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryesyesno
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Redyesyesno
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyesyesno
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyesyesno
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyesnono
Climate Control Panel Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesyesyes
Voice Controlyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyesnono
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimnoyesno
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fibernoyesno
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigenoyesno
Sport Seats Plusnoyesno
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interiornoyesno
GT Sport Steering Wheelnoyesno
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packagenoyesno
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whitenoyesyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packagenoyesno
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packagenoyesno
Porsche Crest on Headrestsnoyesno
Center Console Lid w/Model Logonoyesno
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestnoyesno
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigenoyesno
Sport Style Pedals and Footrestnoyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interiornoyesno
Seat Ventilationnoyesyes
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitchingnoyesno
Manual Gear Lever with Carbon Fiber Trimnoyesno
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Mahoganynoyesno
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fibernoyesno
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interiornoyesno
PDK Gear Selector w/Mahogany Trimnoyesno
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumnoyesno
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leathernoyesno
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimnoyesno
PDK Gear Selector with Carbon Fiber Trimnoyesno
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelnoyesno
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Luxor Beigenoyesno
Color Selection for Deviated Leathernoyesno
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantaranoyesyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leathernoyesno
Manual Gear Lever w/Mahogany Trimnoyesno
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantaranoyesyes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leathernoyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interiornoyesno
Seat Belts in Lizard Greennonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
leather/alcantarayesnono
sport front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
2 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leathernoyesno
leather/clothnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyesnono
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyesnono
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyesyesno
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyesnono
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyesyesno
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyesnono
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyesnono
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesno
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Miami Blueyesnono
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Satin Blackyesnono
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Whiteyesnono
Deviated Color Selection - Gentian Blue Metallicyesnono
Deviated Color Selection - Carrara White Metallicyesnono
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yesyesno
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesno
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyesnono
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Blackyesnono
Model Designation on Rear Paintedyesyesno
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - GT Silver Metallicyesnono
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blacknoyesyes
"718" Logo on Rear Painted noyesno
18" Cayman Wheelsnoyesno
20" Carrera S Wheelsnoyesno
19" Boxster S Wheelsnoyesno
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintednoyesyes
Porsche Entry & Drivenoyesyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsnoyesno
Model Designation on Doors in Silvernoyesno
Sport Tailpipes in Blacknoyesno
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicnoyesno
Front Grill Slats Paintednoyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)noyesno
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color noyesyes
Exterior Package Paintednoyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silvernoyesno
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsnoyesno
Model Designation Decals on Doors in Blacknoyesno
Model Designation Logo Changed to "718"noyesyes
Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in High Gloss Blacknoyesyes
19" Cayman S Wheelsnoyesno
Rear Wing Painted in High Gloss Blacknoyesno
Clear Taillightsnoyesyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsnoyesno
Deletion of "718 Boxster T" Decal on Doorsnonoyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheels in Titanium Greynonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
Maximum cargo capacity9.4 cu.ft.9.6 cu.ft.9.6 cu.ft.
Length174.5 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight3206 lbs.3021 lbs.3058 lbs.
Gross weight3792 lbs.3648 lbs.3648 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.9.6 cu.ft.9.6 cu.ft.
Height49.6 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
Maximum payload586 lbs.627 lbs.590 lbs.
Wheel base97.8 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width71.0 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
Exterior Colors
  • Chalk
  • Miami Blue
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Miami Blue
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Silver Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Black w/Yellow Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Black, leather/alcantara
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Spyder Classic, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/ GT Silver with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Lizard Green with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/GT Silver with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Guards Red with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Racing Yellow with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Gurads Red with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
295/30R Z tiresyesnono
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
265/45R Z tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
265/35R Z tiresnonoyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Starting MSRP
$61,600
Starting MSRP
$69,850
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.

