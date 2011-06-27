Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Wagon Consumer Reviews
Most reliable vehicle in the world!
I am extremely happy to announce that my vibe just hit the 300,000 miles mark and still running. I have driving this car around the country all the way to New Mexico and back with barely little maintenance. If you can find this vehicle get it! I promise you will not regret getting this vehicle!
Always there
I'm sad to say, that my Vibe AWD was totaled a few weeks ago when someone ran into me. The 2005 Vibe AWD was in my family since coming off the production line. We kept up with regular maintenance, and can only remember it being in the shop once for a rear output bearing leaking. The vehicle was great, and very very dependable(toyota powertrain). It lacked some pep when getting on the highway, but other than that handled great. I remember taking it through two foot of snow, and well... it made it without getting stuck. I'll miss the car. I most likely won't look to buy another one, because I felt the interior was put together a little cheaply.
So- So vibe
I have mixed feelings about my Vibe because there are a lot of good that go with owning a vibe...gas mileage, lots of storage, comfortable. But the things I don't like about my Vibe are....air cond./ heater are very weak, doesn't have a lot of power, Rear vision is poor. I would definitely take these things into consideration.
Wonderful car
Bought this car new based on research into cars that got good mileage. We are extremely happy with it. Current mileage is about 65000 and the car has been dead reliable. It has a five-speed and since teaching my daughter to drive stick I now have to fight her for the car when I need it. Great fun to drive, loads of room for cargo. The only negatives are esthetics. It's not terribly comfortable on long drives and the low profile tires are extremely noisy especially on freeway expansion joints. Now that Pontiac is gone, I would buy a Toyota Matrix without hesitation.
I just love my vibe
I am a private "eye" and I travel over a large portion of the Midwest. Since buying this car I have been continually surprised at the pep it has and the fuel economy. It just glides down the road like the other " Big Guys ". I have been impressed with it's comfort, roadability, and it's handling. I'm a big guy and I fit in it like a glove. My only "gripe" would be the fact that there is a lot of plastic in the interior and it makes it more noisy than I would like. Other than that I'm a really happy camper when it comes to the VIBE. !!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Vibe
Related Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner