  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Vibe
  4. Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe
  5. Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Vibe
5(81%)4(14%)3(4%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
219 reviews
Write a review
See all Vibes for sale
List Price
$4,300
Used Vibe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...44

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Most reliable vehicle in the world!

hughsbase, 01/01/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
38 of 38 people found this review helpful

I am extremely happy to announce that my vibe just hit the 300,000 miles mark and still running. I have driving this car around the country all the way to New Mexico and back with barely little maintenance. If you can find this vehicle get it! I promise you will not regret getting this vehicle!

Report Abuse

Always there

bmore2rutgers, 11/06/2011
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I'm sad to say, that my Vibe AWD was totaled a few weeks ago when someone ran into me. The 2005 Vibe AWD was in my family since coming off the production line. We kept up with regular maintenance, and can only remember it being in the shop once for a rear output bearing leaking. The vehicle was great, and very very dependable(toyota powertrain). It lacked some pep when getting on the highway, but other than that handled great. I remember taking it through two foot of snow, and well... it made it without getting stuck. I'll miss the car. I most likely won't look to buy another one, because I felt the interior was put together a little cheaply.

Report Abuse

So- So vibe

bridgettg, 04/23/2011
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

I have mixed feelings about my Vibe because there are a lot of good that go with owning a vibe...gas mileage, lots of storage, comfortable. But the things I don't like about my Vibe are....air cond./ heater are very weak, doesn't have a lot of power, Rear vision is poor. I would definitely take these things into consideration.

Report Abuse

Wonderful car

shamgar, 01/16/2012
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new based on research into cars that got good mileage. We are extremely happy with it. Current mileage is about 65000 and the car has been dead reliable. It has a five-speed and since teaching my daughter to drive stick I now have to fight her for the car when I need it. Great fun to drive, loads of room for cargo. The only negatives are esthetics. It's not terribly comfortable on long drives and the low profile tires are extremely noisy especially on freeway expansion joints. Now that Pontiac is gone, I would buy a Toyota Matrix without hesitation.

Report Abuse

I just love my vibe

Greg Halford, 07/30/2006
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I am a private "eye" and I travel over a large portion of the Midwest. Since buying this car I have been continually surprised at the pep it has and the fuel economy. It just glides down the road like the other " Big Guys ". I have been impressed with it's comfort, roadability, and it's handling. I'm a big guy and I fit in it like a glove. My only "gripe" would be the fact that there is a lot of plastic in the interior and it makes it more noisy than I would like. Other than that I'm a really happy camper when it comes to the VIBE. !!!!

Report Abuse
12345...44
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Vibes for sale

Related Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles