Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe Consumer Reviews

Swiss Army Car Pravin Shah , 12/15/2016 GT Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Big enough for my sons to sit in the back. Great cargo room. Handles excellent, fast, good visibility. I take it winter camping with its 9 inch ground clearance. Can put a tent on the back and easily sleep in it. Got it at 25,000, it now has 263,000. Replaced water pump clutch and starter. That's it. Engine starts on first key turn even at -10f. Runs like a top...best engine I ever had in a car. I'll NEVER find one this fast, this economical and this utilitarian, even to the roof rack. Just a fantastic car. (Update June 2018) 276,000 mi. Runs so strong it's uncanny. I haved used valvoline full synthetic for 225,000 mi, and it runs like it did 15 years ago. This winter it sat outside in -5f for three weeks, started on first turn in 5 seconds. (Update Jan 2019) 290,000 mi. Runs great, engine sounds eager and ready and just broken in. Great GREAT car. And fast as bejeezus for a little old beer can. Love this vehicle. Tent on its hatch, 9 inch ground clearance... it's camping season. (Jan 2020) Drove width of U.S. a couple times in 2019... Wisconsin to Niagara Falls via Ontario, to Wisconsin, - to Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Wash State, to Wisconsin, - to Colorado, to Wisconsin. Drove Glacier Park, Yellowstone, Tetons, Rocky Mt Park... and took it up to 14000 feet on Mt Evans. Slept in it, camped in it, drove 4x4 mountain roads in The Grand Tetons. 310,000 miles on car so far. It won't die.

2003 Pontiac Vibe GT gclaiborne , 03/01/2012 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this car about 3 years ago with 111,000 miles on it. Now has 160,000 and it's definitely been the best and most fun car I've ever driven. I average 30 mpg and love the 1.8 Liter Toyota high performance engine with the 6 speed manual.

14 Years, 196K Miles, Cross Country, Going Strong! Leo S , 10/30/2016 Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful My brand new post-college car was bought in Virginia in late 2002 though it is a 2003 model. I drove it cross country twice--once with a U-Haul headed west bound during which I had to go over the Rockies! The only major item I fixed was the catalytic converter at about 150K miles. Got the routine maintenance done almost on time, but mostly late half the time. New tires at around 100K miles. The annoyances: 3 plastic handles broke in the Texas heat/cold cycle in 2015/2016, but I was able to replace them on my own with new handles I ordered online at $15 each. The ride on the Texas highways are noisy -- really depends on the type of road you're on. I upgraded the entertainment system to a bluetooth capable system. It was awesome in California, zippy enough to handle LA traffic. It survived driving through winter storms in Virginia, and doing a little light off-roading in Virginia and California. I have over 30mpg on long trips. The worst was about 13mpg hauling the u-haul trailer up the Rockies to Denver.

The little car that could. Ray McJunkin , 11/13/2016 AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have been driving this car for over 13-years and it has never failed me. It is not a rocket by any means, but it will get you to where you want to go. It is comfortable to drive and easy to get in and out of.