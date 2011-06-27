Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport Minivan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Montana Van

TDAWG, 03/02/2002
139430 of 139431 people found this review helpful

Overall the Montana is a very nice van. We bought it used, 2 years, with 34000 miles in great condition. I really like the van. The size, the easiness of loading/unloading, the pep in the 6 cylinder engine is more than enough, very quick and handles wonderfully, especially for a long/extnded mini-van. We love all the electronic gadgets but have had numerous 'little' problems with several of them.

Just Traded Mine

SpartanMan2, 04/09/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Owned my 98 for 4 years. Traded it in with 55,000 miles. Engine coolant leaked and brakes were squealing.

ABS TCM

adamsjjjr69, 06/26/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Has 220,000 miles but recently the ABS TCM lights came on. When I stop to restart the car and clear the lights, the wheels "lock up" and it will not move. Had to have it towed twice. Had to have the ABS TCM module replaced ($1200) and it worked ok until yesterday. Did the same thing and the wheels lock up. Anyone else have this problem, because my mechanics cannot figure out why. They are replacing components but not sure of the cause.

Time for it to go!

Had_enough, 01/22/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased at 73,000 miles, currently 170,000 miles. Second time intake gasket leaking. Outside temp display works only if I bang on it. Lights on steering wheel controls don't work. Power sliding door won't open/close when van's on a hill. Lots of rattling noise in rear. Load leveler stopped working after hitting a bump in road. Rear brakes lock up when adjusted. headlights are aweful. Just ready to walk away from this van!

Hard to replace

sayin_goodbye, 01/02/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased in 98. While we did experience the lovely Dex-cool challenge & intake manifold gasket problems, I have loved my van. Faced with the challenge of finding a new vehicle 11+ years later, few seem to match the bells and whistles we got on our Montana, nor the mileage for the size of the vehicle. Unfortunately, the engineers responsible for it are now likely unemployed - we didn't qualify for Cash for Clunkers due to the great mileage. Vehicle aged well, is still sound, durable, and comfortable, but starting to have small maintenance problems, prompting us to get a new vehicle. The perfect vehicle made for my family's use. Got us through the travelling years (soccer,football,camping)

