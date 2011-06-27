Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport Minivan Consumer Reviews

Montana Van TDAWG , 03/02/2002 139430 of 139431 people found this review helpful Overall the Montana is a very nice van. We bought it used, 2 years, with 34000 miles in great condition. I really like the van. The size, the easiness of loading/unloading, the pep in the 6 cylinder engine is more than enough, very quick and handles wonderfully, especially for a long/extnded mini-van. We love all the electronic gadgets but have had numerous 'little' problems with several of them. Report Abuse

Just Traded Mine SpartanMan2 , 04/09/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Owned my 98 for 4 years. Traded it in with 55,000 miles. Engine coolant leaked and brakes were squealing.

ABS TCM adamsjjjr69 , 06/26/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Has 220,000 miles but recently the ABS TCM lights came on. When I stop to restart the car and clear the lights, the wheels "lock up" and it will not move. Had to have it towed twice. Had to have the ABS TCM module replaced ($1200) and it worked ok until yesterday. Did the same thing and the wheels lock up. Anyone else have this problem, because my mechanics cannot figure out why. They are replacing components but not sure of the cause.

Time for it to go! Had_enough , 01/22/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased at 73,000 miles, currently 170,000 miles. Second time intake gasket leaking. Outside temp display works only if I bang on it. Lights on steering wheel controls don't work. Power sliding door won't open/close when van's on a hill. Lots of rattling noise in rear. Load leveler stopped working after hitting a bump in road. Rear brakes lock up when adjusted. headlights are aweful. Just ready to walk away from this van!